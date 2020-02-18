Filmweb Sp. z o. o. Sp. k.
Ryan Murphy przedstawia Ewana McGregora w serialu "Halston"

Ryan Murphy pochwalił się na Instragramie rozpoczęciem prac nad serialem, który realizuje dla platformy Netflix. Projekt nosi tytuł "Halston", a tytułowego bohatera gra Ewan McGregor.

Serial będzie historią wzlotu i upadku Halstona, urodzonego jako Roy Halston Frowick, który na przełomie lat 70. i 80. stworzył modowe imperium, ale musiał w końcu walczyć o kontrolę nad swoim najcenniejszym atutem... imieniem Halston.
