Twórca Deadpoola: "Kevin Feige musi odejść". Rob Liefeld na wojnie z Marvelem

źródło: Getty Images
autor: Dimitrios Kambouris
Rob Liefeld, twórca postaci Deadpoola, nie żartował, kiedy zapowiedział, że zrywa relacje z Marvel Studios. Teraz posunął się jeszcze dalej i pali za sobą wszystkie mosty.



Rob Liefeld wytyka porażki finansowe Marvela



Przypomnijmy, że w lutym Rob Liefeld ujawnił, że nie będzie już współpracował z Marvel Studios. A wszystko przez to, jak on i jego rodzina zostali potraktowani przez Kevina Feige'a i jego zespół na premierze widowiska "Deadpool & Wolverine".

Rob LiefeldLiefeld twierdzi, że Feige ignorował go na czerwonym dywanie, że nie został zaproszony na przyjęcie po premierze i że wszystkie zdjęcia, które robił z ekipą filmową na czerwonym dywanie zostały skasowane. W związku z tym poczuł się upokorzony.

Teraz, po tym jak "Kapitan Ameryka: Nowy wspaniały świat" w czasie drugiego weekendu stracił 68% wpływów z otwarcia, Rob Liefeld przypuścił atak. W serii postów na X stwierdził, że Kevin Feige powinien odejść, po tym jak pod jego rządami normą stały się fatalne wyniki większości widowisk wprowadzanych do kin.

W jednym z postów stwierdził wprost: 8 filmów przepadło w ciągu 3 lat. Czy nie chcemy lepszych filmów. Przykładowe tweety Liefelda znajdziecie poniżej:




Zwiastun filmu "Kapitan Ameryka: Nowy wspaniały świat"




