FOTO: Oto brat Luke'a Hobbsa

Do obsady spin-offu serii "Szybcy i wściekli", czyli "Hobbs & Shaw" dołączył właśnie gwiazdor WWE, Joe Anoa'i a.k.a. Roman Reigns.

The brothers roar. A lil HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin sweat and spillin blood with my family, @RomanReigns wholl be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. Im very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. Im also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Cant wait to see the Big Dog return back to the ring - his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til then, this sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours. #WelcomeRomanReigns #Brothers #HobbsAndShaw THIS SUMMER @hhgarcia41

O wszystkim poinformował na swoim Instagramie, jak pewnie się domyślacie, The Rock. Łączy go z Anoa'i wieloletnia przyjaźń, wspólnie występowali między linami i na boisku futbolowym w koledżu. Trafili też do jednej aktorskiej agencji na początku kariery. Nic dziwnego, że Anoa'i zagra...brata Hobbsa.

Film opowie o przygodach rządowego agenta Luke'a Hobbsa (Johnson) oraz zabójcy Deckarda Shawa (Statham). Panowie spotkali się po raz pierwszy w "Szybkich i wściekłych 7" i byli wówczas przeciwnikami. W kolejnej części cyklu zostali sprzymierzeńcami.

Za kamerą stoi David Leitch ("Atomic Blonde", "Deadpool 2"). Premiera 26 lipca 2019 roku.

