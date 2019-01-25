Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Spoty Super Bowl LIII: "Avengers", "Kapitan Marvel", "Toy Story 4"

Za nami historyczna noc. Tom Brady został pierwszym człowiekiem, który (wraz ze swoją drużyną) zdobył sześć pucharów Super Bowl. Nas jednak najbardziej interesuje to, co zobaczyli Amerykanie w czasie transmisji z finałów futbolu amerykańskiego. Wśród najdroższych reklam znalazło się również miejsce dla kilku filmowych zapowiedzi. Znajdziecie je poniżej.

"Gra o tron" (reklama piwa)

