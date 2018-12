Netflix pokazuje Motoko Kusanagi z nowego serialu "GITS"

YES, A NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL ANIME IS COMING.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be directed by Appleseeds Shinji Aramaki and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complexs Kenji Kamiyama. On @Netflix in 2020!

*desire to explore the true meaning of human consciousness intensifies* pic.twitter.com/MgKzX2KydQ