Najlepsza gra roku: "Baldur's Gate III" czy "Alan Wake II"? Ogłoszono nominacje do Game Awards 2023

Zbliża się koniec roku - a więc czas podsumowań. Sezon nagród rusza również w branży growej, gdzie wielkimi krokami nadchodzi najnowsza odsłona Game Awards. Wśród faworytów znajdują się "Baldur’s Gate III" oraz "Alan Wake II" - oba tytuły zebrały aż po osiem nominacji.
Kiedy poznamy laureatów Game Awards 2023? Najczęściej nominowanym studiem tego roku jest Nintendo reprezentowane m.in. przez "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" i "Super Mario Bros. Wonder". Firma zgromadziła 15 nominacji.
Zaraz za nią plasują się Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation z 13 nominacjami oraz Xbox (razem z Bethesdą i Blizzardem)z 10 nominacjami.
Fani mogą brać udział w głosowaniu na zwycięzców do 6 grudnia za pośrednictwem oficjalnej strony Game Awards. Laureatów poznamy 7 grudnia.
Gala odbędzie się w Peacock Theater w Los Angeles i będzie transmitowana na żywo na portalu Game Awards.
"Baldur's Gate III" - zwiastun
Game Awards 2023: Lista nominowanych
GRA ROKU
"Alan Wake II
"
"Baldur's Gate III
"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2
"
"Resident Evil 4
"
"Super Mario Bros. Wonder
"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
"
NAJLEPSZA REŻYSERIA
"Alan Wake II
"
"Baldur's Gate III
"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2
"
"Super Mario Bros. Wonder
"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
"
NAJLEPSZA ADAPTACJA
"Castlevania: Nocturne
"
"Gran Turismo
"
"The Last of Us
"
"Super Mario Bros. Film
"
"Twisted Metal
"
NAJLEPSZA FABUŁA
"Alan Wake II
"
"Baldur's Gate III
"
"Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
"
"Final Fantasy XVI
"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2
"
NAJLEPSZA STRONA ARTYSTYCZNA
"Alan Wake II
"
"Hi-Fi Rush
"
"Lies of P
"
"Super Mario Bros. Wonder
"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
"
NAJLEPSZA MUZYKA
"Alan Wake II
"
"Baldur's Gate III
"
"Final Fantasy XVI
"
"Hi-Fi Rush
"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
"
NAJLEPSZE UDŹWIĘKOWIENIE
"Alan Wake II
"
"Dead Space
"
"Hi-Fi Rush
"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2
"
"Resident Evil 4
"
NAJLEPSZY WYSTĘP AKTORSKI Ben Starr
- "Final Fantasy XVI
" Cameron Monaghan
- "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
" Idris Elba
- "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
" Melanie Liburd
- "Alan Wake II
" Neil Newbon
- "Baldur's Gate III
"Yuri Lowenthal
- "Marvel's Spider-Man 2
"
Pełną listę nominacji znajdziecie TUTAJ
.