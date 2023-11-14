Strona główna Newsy Gry Najlepsza gra roku: "Baldur's Gate III" czy "Alan Wake II"? Ogłoszono nominacje do Game Awards 2023
Najlepsza gra roku: "Baldur's Gate III" czy "Alan Wake II"? Ogłoszono nominacje do Game Awards 2023

Deadline
Zbliża się koniec roku - a więc czas podsumowań. Sezon nagród rusza również w branży growej, gdzie wielkimi krokami nadchodzi najnowsza odsłona Game Awards. Wśród faworytów znajdują się "Baldur’s Gate III" oraz "Alan Wake II" - oba tytuły zebrały aż po osiem nominacji.
   

Kiedy poznamy laureatów Game Awards 2023?




Najczęściej nominowanym studiem tego roku jest Nintendo reprezentowane m.in. przez "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" i "Super Mario Bros. Wonder". Firma zgromadziła 15 nominacji. Zaraz za nią plasują się Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation z 13 nominacjami oraz Xbox (razem z Bethesdą i Blizzardem)z 10 nominacjami.

Fani mogą brać udział w głosowaniu na zwycięzców do 6 grudnia za pośrednictwem oficjalnej strony Game Awards. Laureatów poznamy 7 grudnia. Gala odbędzie się w Peacock Theater w Los Angeles i będzie transmitowana na żywo na portalu Game Awards.

"Baldur's Gate III" - zwiastun




Game Awards 2023: Lista nominowanych



GRA ROKU
"Alan Wake II"
"Baldur's Gate III"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
"Resident Evil 4"
"Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

NAJLEPSZA REŻYSERIA
"Alan Wake II"
"Baldur's Gate III"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
"Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

NAJLEPSZA ADAPTACJA
"Castlevania: Nocturne"
"Gran Turismo"
"The Last of Us"
"Super Mario Bros. Film"
"Twisted Metal"

NAJLEPSZA FABUŁA
"Alan Wake II"
"Baldur's Gate III"
"Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"
"Final Fantasy XVI"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

NAJLEPSZA STRONA ARTYSTYCZNA
"Alan Wake II"
"Hi-Fi Rush"
"Lies of P"
"Super Mario Bros. Wonder"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

NAJLEPSZA MUZYKA
"Alan Wake II"
"Baldur's Gate III"
"Final Fantasy XVI"
"Hi-Fi Rush"
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

NAJLEPSZE UDŹWIĘKOWIENIE
"Alan Wake II"
"Dead Space"
"Hi-Fi Rush"
"Marvel's Spider-Man 2"
"Resident Evil 4"

NAJLEPSZY WYSTĘP AKTORSKI
Ben Starr - "Final Fantasy XVI"
Cameron Monaghan - "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"
Idris Elba - "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty"
Melanie Liburd - "Alan Wake II"
Neil Newbon - "Baldur's Gate III"Yuri Lowenthal - "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

Pełną listę nominacji znajdziecie TUTAJ.   

