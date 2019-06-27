Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Platforma WarnerMedia nazwana. Co w ofercie?

WarnerMedia ujawniło nazwę dla swojej nowe platformy. Zgodnie z oczekiwaniami będzie się ona nazywać HBO Max.

Platforma wystartuje wiosną przyszłego roku. Wersja beta ma jednak być dostępna jeszcze przed końcem tego roku. WarnerMedia wciąż nie podało, ile będzie sobie kazać płacić za dostęp do oferty.

A co znajdzie się na stronach HBO Max? W skrócie: wszystko, co zostało wyprodukowane przez Warner Bros., Warner Bros. TV i wszystkie inne podmioty należące do WarnerMedia. Są wśród nich:

"Przyjaciele" - sitcom do tej pory posiadał w swojej ofercie Netflix, gdzie pozostaje najchętniej oglądanym serialem w historii platformy.

Wszystkie seriale produkowane przez WBTV dla stacji The CW, w tym także nadchodzące "Batwoman" i "Katy Keene" (spin-off "Riverdale").

"Dune: The Sisterhood" - serial inspirowany cyklem Franka Herberta "Diuna".

"Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" - serial animowany stanowiący prequel filmu "Gremliny rozrabiają".

"Lovecraft Country" - serial produkowany dla HBO przez Jordana Peele'a i J.J. Abramsa.

"The Outsider" - ekranizacja Stephena Kinga, w której główną rolę gra Ben Mendelsohn.

"The Nevers" - nowy serial sf Jossa Whedona.

"Avenue 5" - nowy serial sf Armando Iannucciego, którego gwiazdą jest Hugh Laurie.

"Perry Mason" - remake słynnego serialu, którego producentem jest Robert Downey Jr., a w głównej roli wystąpi Matthew Rhys.


