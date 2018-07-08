Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Wideo: Vogt-Roberts przypomina, że powstaje "Metal Gear Solid"

Od czterech lat na stronach Filmwebu informujemy, że Jordan Vogt-Roberts ma stanąć za kamerą kinowego widowiska "Metal Gear Solid". Projekt jednak wciąż jest jednak we wstępnej fazie przygotowań, lecz być może wkrótce się to zmieni.

Reżyser wykorzystał fakt, że właśnie mija 31 lat od premiery pierwszej gry z cyklu "MetalGear Solid" i na Twitterze opublikował okolicznościowe wideo. W materiale znalazły się sugestie, że wkrótce być może fani otrzymają nowe informacje na temat filmowego widowiska.




Vogt-Roberts zapowiedział też, że codziennie, przez 31 dni będzie publikował po jednej grafice koncepcyjnej. Sam nazywa jest fan-artami, a nie oficjalnymi materiały z przygotowań do filmu, jednocześnie stanowić mają prezentację wizji i klimatu, jaki chce osiągnąć w kinie.

Pierwsza z tych grafik już została opublikowana i wygląda tak:




