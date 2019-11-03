David Ayer krytykuje "Legion samobójców"

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
Movies are fragile. They are like dreams, haunting moments that run from your vision. They have their own logic and truth. If you change the destination after the trip is complete is it still the same journey? The spine of Suicide Squad was Harleys journey. In many ways it was her movie, her escaping her relationship with Joker was the major emotional through line. A director holds an invisible compass in their hands. It guides every shot, every performance. That compass points to the destination. If the desintation changes did the journey even happen? @margotrobbie @jaredleto #filmmaking #joker