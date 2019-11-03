Filmweb sp. z o.o.
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/David+Ayer+krytykuje+%22Legion+samob%C3%B3jc%C3%B3w%22-135356

David Ayer krytykuje "Legion samobójców"

Udostępnij
  • The Wrap
  • autor: jp
  • Filmy
Trzy lata po premierze "Legionu samobójców" jego reżyser i scenarzysta David Ayer wyraził niezadowolenie z filmu. Twórca opublikował na Instagramie wpis, w którym sugeruje, że w trakcie realizacji projekt zboczył w kierunku niezgodnym z jego pierwotną intencją.

suicidesquad.jpg

Filmy są delikatne. Są jak sny, nawiedzając cię, a potem umykają przed twoim wzrokiem. Mają własną logikę i prawdę. Jeśli zmienisz kierunek po tym, jak podróż dobiegła końca, czy to wciąż ta sama wyprawa? Kręgosłupem "Legionu samobójców" była podróż Harley. Pod wieloma względami był to jej film. Jej ucieczka od związku z Jokerem stanowiła główną emocjonalną nić historii, napisał Ayer. Reżyser operuje niewidzialnym kompasem, który prowadzi każde ujęcie, każdą rolę. Ten kompas wskazuje pewien kierunek. Jeśli ten kierunek ulega zmianie, czy podróż w ogóle miała miejsce?


Dalsze losy Harley Quinn poznamy w widowisku "Ptaki Nocy", które trafi do kin w lutym. W przygotowaniu jest również nowy film o Legionie Samobójców, "The Suicide Squad" w reżyserii Jamesa Gunna. Nie jest jasne, jak ściśle związane będzie widowisko Gunna z filmem Ayera, na pewno zobaczymy w nim jednak nowy skład Legionu z zaledwie kilkoma znajomymi twarzami.

zobacz też:

Legion samobójców Legion samobójców (2016)
Wonder Woman Wonder Woman (2017)
Człowiek ze stali Człowiek ze stali (2013)
Liga Sprawiedliwości Liga Sprawiedliwości (2017)
 HOT SHOTS: Czy warto czekać na 4. sezon "Stranger...

newsy

zobacz wszystkie

Filmweb magazyn

zobacz wszystkie
Ostatnio odwiedzone
wyczyść historię
Filmy dodaj film
Seriale dodaj serial
Gry dodaj grę
Mój Filmweb
Repertuar kin
Program TV
Magazyn
Przejdź do wersji komputerowej Przejdź do wersji mobilnej