    Zobaczcie, jak Zoë Bell bije się z plejadą gwiazd

    źródło: Getty Images
    autor: Jeff Kravitz
    Przykaz zostawania w domu - oprócz tego że frustrujący - bywa też inspirujący. Kolejne gwiazdy wpadają na kolejne pomysły, jak umilić sobie ten czas, i dzielą się nimi ze światem. Teraz do tego grona dołączyła Zoë Bell, która zaangażowała szereg hollywoodzkich aktorek do występu w opublikowanym na Instagramie i YouTubie filmiku zatytułowanym "Boss Bitch Fight Challenge".

    Bell to aktorka i kaskaderka, która dublowała m.in. Umę Thurman w filmie "Kill Bill" czy Lucy Lawless w serialu "Xena: Wojownicza księżniczka". Wystąpiła też w jednej z głównych ról w "Grindhouse: Death Proof" Quentina Tarantino. Teraz postanowiła wykorzystać swoje zawodowe znajomości do nakręcenia wideo, w którym kolejne aktorki dzięki magii montażu "podają dalej" ciosy i kopniaki.

    W przedsięwzięciu udział wzięły m.in. Lucy Lawless, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Florence Pugh, Daryl Hannah, Zoe Saldana, Rosie Perez, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson i Margot Robbie. Każda z gwiazd nakręciła swój segment w domu, telefonem, a potem wysłała materiał Bell.

    Zobaczcie sami:

    Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.

    Here it is......! Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest! Ladies, you are all my heros. ️️ ' a massive personal shout out to @bodhihorn for editing the flick and my stress levels! ️ Follow this fight challenge on my new youtube channel-> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQxzSzB79pMmStI3PvvTJPw/featured?view_as=subscriber (link in bio) . . @camerondiaz @rosieperezbrooklyn @traciethoms @rosariodawson @dhlovelife @florencepugh @lillyaspellactress @julia_butters @halleberry @reallucylawless @scarlettjohanssonworld @drewbarrymore @danielaruah @margotrobbie @kaitlinolson @itssophiadimartino @zoesaldana @thandienewton @juliettelewis @kimberlyshannonmurphystunts @shaunaduggins @amyejohnston @heidimoneymaker @renaemoneymaker707 @angelameryl @sunmoonl @actiongirl99 @kella.mcallister @moganderton @kttunstall @jessiegraffpwr @daynastunts @tamikobrownlee @laurenmarykim @sarah_irwin @taramacken #BossBitchFightChallenge #LockdownKnockdown #ZoeBell #ScarlettJohansson #MargotRobbie #CameronDiaz #LucyLawless #HalleBerry #JulietteLewis #FlorencePugh #RosarioDawson #RosiePerez #TracieThoms #ThandieNewton #ReneeEliseGoldberry #DrewBarrymore #DanielaRuah #ZoeSaldana #KaitlinOlson #amyjohnston #SophiaDiMartino #JuliaButters #LillyAspell #StuntWomen #darylhannah #GirlsDoItBetter #stuntreactionchallenge #cucchallenge My mum would be loving this. @tishmbell ️

    Post udostępniony przez Zoë Bell (@therealzoebell)

