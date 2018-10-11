FOTO: Idris Elba gotowy do starcia z Hobbsem i Shawem

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This ones been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on... and fuck getting along #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019 @hhgarcia41