FOTO: Idris Elba gotowy do starcia z Hobbsem i Shawem

Dwayne Johnson wrzucił na Instagram pierwsze oficjalne zdjęcie z filmu "Hobbs and Shaw", na którym można zobaczyć bohatera granego przez Idrisa Elbę. Oto niepokonany Brixton:

I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains.  A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW.  The name: BRIXTON.  The record: UNDEFEATED.  The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS.  So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This ones been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on... and fuck getting along  #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent  #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019  @hhgarcia41

Elba wciela się w głównego antagonistę. Na razie nie jest jasne, czy będzie wrogiem na śmierć i życie, czy też skończy tak, jak wcześniej Hobbs i Shaw, czyli zostanie partnerem dotychczasowych protagonistów i bohaterem kolejnych przygód.

"Hobbs and Shaw" jest spin-offem cyklu "Szybcy i wściekli". Jego premiera zaplanowana jest na sierpnia 2019 roku.

Hobbs and Shaw Hobbs and Shaw (2019)
Szybcy i wściekli 8 Szybcy i wściekli 8 (2017)
