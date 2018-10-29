Filmweb sp. z o.o.
FOTO: Poznajcie siostrę Deckarda Shawa

Dwayne Johnson umieścił w mediach społecznościowych nowe zdjęcie z planu "Hobbs and Shaw". Przedstawił na nim jedną z gwiazd filmu, Vanessę Kirby, wcielającą się w agentkę MI5 oraz siostrę Deckarda Shawa (Jason Statham). Wygląda na to, że między bohaterką a Hobbsem będzie iskrzyć, co oczywiście nie spodoba się jej bratu.

Building out our Fast & Furious franchise step by step. In our spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a nice new friend. Meet Hattie Shaw played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby. Hattie loves the following/ Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order. Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, whos played by @jasonstatham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin it with Hobbs. His pain makes me very happy. But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step. #HattieShaw #MI6BadAss #TequilaDrinkerWithHobbs HOBBS & SHAW

Film opowie o przygodach rządowego agenta Luke'a Hobbsa (Johnson) oraz zabójcy Deckarda Shawa (Statham). Panowie spotkali się po raz pierwszy w "Szybkich i wściekłych 7" i byli wówczas przeciwnikami. W kolejnej części cyklu zostali sprzymierzeńcami.

Za kamerą stoi David Leitch ("Atomic Blonde", "Deadpool 2"). Premiera 26 lipca 2019 roku.

