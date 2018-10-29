FOTO: Poznajcie siostrę Deckarda Shawa

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
Building out our Fast & Furious franchise step by step. In our spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a nice new friend. Meet Hattie Shaw played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby. Hattie loves the following/ Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order. Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, whos played by @jasonstatham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin it with Hobbs. His pain makes me very happy. But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step. #HattieShaw #MI6BadAss #TequilaDrinkerWithHobbs HOBBS & SHAW