Gwiazdy spin-offu "Szybkich i wściekłych" na nowym zdjęciu

An exclusive lil taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. The International Spy, SHAW. The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had, BRIXTON. Were either gonna get along or we get it on. Fuuuck gettin along, gettin it on is way more fun. On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer. #FastAndFuriousPresents #HobbsAndShaw @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41