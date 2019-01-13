Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Gwiazdy spin-offu "Szybkich i wściekłych" na nowym zdjęciu

Dwayne Johnson na Instagramie opublikował nowe zdjęcie trójki głównych bohaterów z widowiska akcji "Hobbs & Shaw". Wy możecie mu się przyjrzeć poniżej:

Na zdjęciu widnieją: Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) oraz ich antagonista Brixton (Idris Elba).

Film wyreżyserował David Leitch. Premiera planowana jest na sierpień.

