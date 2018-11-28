Filmweb sp. z o.o.
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Sylvester+Stallone+nie+zagra+ju%C5%BC+Rocky%27ego-130913

Sylvester Stallone nie zagra już Rocky'ego?

Udostępnij
  • Instagram
  • autor: mp
  • Filmy, Multimedia
Wszystko wskazuje na to, że Sylvester Stallone pożegnał się z rolą Rocky'ego Balboy. A w każdym razie tak interpretuje większość fanów post, który aktor opublikował na Instagramie.

Oto on:

Stallone dziękuje w nim fanom, którzy sprawili, że przez cztery dekady mógł wracać do postaci Rocky'ego. Jak jednak mówi, wszystko przemija. Dodaje przy tym, że Rocky nie umrze, ponieważ będzie żyć w sercach widzów kinowych. Cieszy go również fakt, że choć może już nie zagrać Rocky'ego, to są nowe osoby, nowi bohaterowie, o których można opowiedzieć jeszcze wiele filmowych historii.

Wideo zostało nagrane ostatniego dnia na planie filmu "Creed II", w którym postać Rocky'ego się pojawia.

3 21

zobacz też:

 HOT SHOTS: Czy Amerykanie czekają na Bonda-geja?

newsy

zobacz wszystkie

Filmweb magazyn

zobacz wszystkie
Filmy dodaj film | dodaj osobę
Seriale dodaj serial
Gry dodaj grę
Mój Filmweb
Repertuar kin
Program TV
Magazyn
Przejdź do pełnej wersji serwisu Przejdź do wersji mobilnej