Strona główna Newsy Filmy Inne Bryan Cranston ujawnia: byłem zakażony koronawirusem
Inne / Filmy

Bryan Cranston ujawnia: byłem zakażony koronawirusem

Deadline / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Bryan+Cranston+ujawnia%3A+by%C5%82em+zaka%C5%BCony+koronawirusem-138718
Bryan Cranston ujawnia: byłem zakażony koronawirusem
źródło: Getty Images
autor: John Phillips
Bryan Cranston zamieścił na Instagramie wideo, w którym ujawnił, że "jakiś czas temu" był zakażony koronawirusem.

Gwiazdor "Breaking Bad" przyznał, że uważa się za szczęściarza, ponieważ choroba miała u niego lekki przebieg. Jedynymi objawami były "lekki ból głowy, ucisk w klatce piersiowej oraz utrata smaku i zapachu".

Wzywam was, abyście nadal nosili tę cholerną maskę, myli ręce i zachowywali dystans społeczny - apeluje Cranston - Możemy zwyciężyć, ale tylko wtedy, gdy razem będziemy przestrzegać zasad. Bądźcie zdrowi. Pozostańcie zdrowi.

Całe nagranie znajdziecie poniżej:

Udostępnij:

powiązane artykuły Bryan Cranston

Najnowsze Newsy

Seriale Filmy

"Szkoła melanżu" nagrodzona za sposób pokazania postaci LGBT

2  komentarze
Seriale

Leonardo DiCaprio zekranizuje "Wyspę" Aldousa Huxleya

Filmy

Gael García Bernal jako drag-wrestler Cassandro

Filmy

Amy Adams świeżo upieczoną matką, której wydaje się, że jest psem

13  komentarzy
Seriale

Kevin Smith wraca do pomysłu ekranizacji "The Green Hornet"

Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

17. Millennium Docs Against Gravity: Oto Konkurs Główny

VOD Seriale Gry

"Splinter Cell" jako serial anime od twórcy "Johna Wicka"