Czy tym razem Sony będzie mieć hit? Plakaty do filmu "Kraven Łowca"

W Ameryce ruszyła właśnie przedsprzedaż biletów na widowisko komiksowe Sony "Kraven Łowca". Towarzyszy temu publikacja serii plakatów. Tak studio promuje nową produkcję ze swojego uniwersum Marvela.

"Kraven Łowca" uratuje uniwersum Marvela od Sony?



"Kraven Łowca" w amerykańskich kinach pojawi się 13 grudnia, czyli ponad rok po pierwotnie planowanej premierze.

Sony chciało, żeby komiksowe widowisko trafiło do kin jesienią ubiegłego roku. Te plany pokrzyżowały jednak strajki aktorów i scenarzystów. Studio uznało, że film trafi więc do kin w sierpniu 2024 roku. Wiosną szefowie wytwórni zmienili zdanie i uznali, że zamiast przed trzecim "Venomem" wolą pokazać nowe widowisko ze swojego uniwersum już po premierze tego filmu. Stąd "Kraven Łowca" został przeniesiony na grudzień.

Widowisko promowany jest takimi oto plakatami:


Aaron Taylor-Johnson wciela się w Kravena – mężczyznę, którego skomplikowana relacja z bezwzględnym ojcem, Nikolaiem Kravinoffem (Russell Crowe), kieruje go na ścieżkę zemsty z brutalnymi konsekwencjami, motywując go do zostania nie tylko największym łowcą na świecie, ale także jednym z najbardziej przerażających.

Zwiastun filmu "Kraven Łowca"




