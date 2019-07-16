Filmweb sp. z o.o.
FOTO: Jay i Cichy Bob v Bluntman i Chronic

Kevin Smith zaprezentował na Twitterze plakat fikcyjnego filmu "Bluntman & Chronic" - produkcji, która będzie kluczowym elementem nowych przygód Jaya i Cichego Boba. Oglądalibyście?

This weekend at @comic_con, well be debuting the @jayandsilentbob Reboot trailer during my Saturday night Hall H panel (right after the @marvelstudios panel)! Itll go out to the world soon after, so folks are going to see much more of the cast, plot and in-movie artwork. So in anticipation, Ill be sharing images from #jayandsilentbobreboot that I havent made public yet. Like this faux movie artwork upon which our plot turns. In the new adventure, #jayandsilentbob find out the old #bluntmanandchronic movie that was based on them is getting a Reboot - so they go back to Hollywood to stop it all over again! But as with any Reboot, the source material has been modernized - so the rebooted Bluntman movie (the reboot of the movie that starred @biggsjason and @vanderjames) now features a female Chronic! I wont spoil who plays the new Bluntman and Chronic (its in the trailer), so Ill take some guesses instead: Whos Behind the Masks? When the trailer drops this weekend, youll get to see if you were right. But if youre at Saturday nights Kevin Smith Reboots Hall H panel, youll not only see the Reboot trailer: Im gonna show you the #Bluntman movie-in-a-movie scene too! I cant wait to start sharing this epic! Its my all-time favorite of all my flicks and also a meta scrapbook of my entire career (and life) that sequelizes all the #viewaskew movies in one sprawling story! (NOTE: Reboot comes out in the Fall. The B&C poster says Summer because thats when it comes out in the #viewaskewniverse.) Art by #marianodiaz! #KevinSmith #comiccon #hallh #reboot #jayandsilentbob #viewaskewniverse

Film opowie o tym, jak chłopcy muszą wrócić do Hollywood, by powstrzymać realizację rebootu starego filmu "Bluntman & Chronic Movie", w którym kiedyś wystąpili - dość powiedzieć, że nienawidzą nowej wersji. Ma to być satyra na przemysł filmowy i jego ostatnią obsesję remake'ów i rebootów. Reżyser zapowiedział gwiazdorską obsadę i szereg gościnnych występów.

