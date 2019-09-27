Filmweb sp. z o.o.
FOTO: Oto Brandon Routh jako starszy Superman

  ScreenRant
  autor: jp
  Seriale
Brandon Routh wraca do roli Supermana w telewizyjnym crossoverze Arrowverse zatytułowanym "Crisis on Infinite Earths". Właśnie zadebiutowało w sieci pierwsze oficjalne zdjęcie Routha z crossoveru:

Brandon-Routh-As-Superman-Crisis-On-Infinite-Earths.jpg

Jeszcze tego samego dnia aktor wrzucił do sieci fotografię nawiązującą do słynnego rysunku Alexa Rossa z okładki komiksu "Kingdom Come":


"Crisis on Infinite Earths" to tegoroczny crossover Arrowverse: jedna historia opowiedziana po jednym odcinku w serialach "Arrow", "Flash", "Supergirl", "Legends of Tomorrow" i "Batwoman". Trzy z tych odcinków będzie można obejrzeć już w grudniu. Dwa pozostałe będą miały premierę w styczniu.

Routh wystąpi w "Crisis..." w dwóch rolach: jako znany z "Legends of Tomorrow" Ray Palmer oraz jako starsza wersja Supermana. Przypomnijmy, że aktor po raz pierwszy wcielił się w Człowieka ze Stali w filmie "Superman: Powrót" (2006).

