Odtwórca Cyborga ostro atakuje Jossa Whedona

Joss Wheadons on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020
He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.
Accountability>Entertainment
Id like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement:
I dont praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League.
I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script! #BORGLIFE