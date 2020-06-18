Strona główna Newsy Filmy Inne Odtwórca Cyborga ostro atakuje Jossa Whedona
Teraz, kiedy wiemy już na 100%, że wersja Zacka Snydera "Ligi Sprawiedliwości" istnieje i ujrzy światło dzienne na HBO Max, jeden z aktorów uznał, że jest zwolniony z milczenia na temat tego, jak był traktowany na planie widowiska przez Jossa Whedona. Ray Fisher, filmowy Cyborg, nie oszczędza reżysera dokrętek i autora kinowej wersji "Ligi Sprawiedliwości".

Oto, co opublikował w jednym z ostatnich tweetów:


Jak widać, zdaniem Fishera Whedon był na planie nieznośny, jego zachowanie było obelżywe, nieprofesjonalne i kompletnie nie do przyjęcia. Aktor zaatakował również osoby sprawujące nadzór nad Whedonem, czyli Geoffa Johnsa i Jona Berga. Jego zdaniem reżyser miał ich przyzwolenie na takie a nie inne zachowanie.

Ray Fisher na razie nie podał żadnych szczegółów, przykładów ani dowodów na wykroczenia Whedona. Być może to się jednak zmieni, bowiem aktor ewidentnie się rozkręca.

Kilka dni wcześniej Fisher opublikował tweet, w którym materiałowi wideo z trasy promocyjnej "Ligi Sprawiedliwości", gdzie wychwala Whedona, towarzyszy wpis: kategorycznie wycofuję wszystkie słowa.


Z kolei na początku miesiąca opublikował tweet, w którym wychwalał Chrisa Terrio i Zacka Snydera za to, jak go traktowali - jego, czarnoskórego aktora o nikłym emploi.


Na razie ani Whedon ani jego przedstawiciele nie odnieśli się do ataku Raya Fishera.
