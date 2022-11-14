Poznaliśmy nominacje na Game Awards 2022!

Czwarty kwartał roku to nie tylko czas wielkich premier - to przede wszystkim moment na podsumowania. Największe z nich, przynajmniej w branży growej, The Game Awards nadchodzi wielkimi krokami. Już 8 grudnia przekonamy się które produkcje wrócą do domu z nagrodami, a które będą musiały obejść się smakiem. W tym roku na czele nominacyjnego peletonu zdecydowanie wysunęło się Sony, ale czy to ich gry faktycznie zbiorą najwięcej statuetek?
The Game Awards 2022 - Nominacje
Gra Roku: •
"A Plague Tale: Requiem
"(Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment) •
"Elden Ring
" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) •
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"Horizon Forbidden West
" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"STRAY
" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) •
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3
" (Monolith Soft ?Nintendo)
Najlepsza reżyseria •
"Elden Ring
" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) •
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"Horizon Forbidden West
" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"IMMORTALITY
" (Half Mermaid) •
"STRAY
" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
Najlepsza fabuła •
"A Plague Tale: Requiem
" (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
•
"Elden Ring
"(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
•
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
•
"Horizon Forbidden West
"" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
•
"IMMORTALITY
" (Half Mermaid)
Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny •
"Elden Ring
" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
•
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
•
"Horizon Forbidden West
"" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
•
"Scorn
" (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
•
"STRAY
"(BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
Najlepsza muzyka •
"A Plague Tale: Requiem
" (Olivier Deriviere
, Composer) •
"Elden Ring
" (Tsukasa Saitoh
, Composer) •
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Bear McCreary
, Composer) •
"Metal: Hellsinger
" (Two Feathers, Composer) •
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3
" (Yasunori Mitsuda
, Composer)
Najlepsze udźwiękowienie •
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
"(Infinity Ward / Activision) •
"Elden Ring
" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) •
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"Gran Turismo 7
" (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"Horizon Forbidden West
"(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Najlepszy występ aktorski • Ashly Burch
(Horizon Forbidden West
") • Charlotte McBurney
(A Plague Tale: Requiem
") • Christopher Judge
(God of War Ragnarok
") • Manon Gage
(IMMORTALITY
") • Sunny Suljic
(God of War Ragnarok
")
Nagroda Games for Impact •
"A Memoir Blue
" (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive) •
"As Dusk Falls
" (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios) •
"Citizen Sleeper
" (Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller) •
"Endling: Extinction is Forever
" (Herobeat Studios / HandyGames) •
"Hindsight" (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive) •
"I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
" (Northway Games / Finji)
Najlepiej rozwijana gra •
"Apex Legends
" (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts) •
"Destiny 2
" (Bungie) •
"Final Fantasy XIV
" (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix) •
"Fortnite
" (Epic Games) •
"Genshin Impact
" (HoYoverse)
Najlepsza gra niezależna •
"Cult of the Lamb" (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital) •
"Neon White
" (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive) •
"Sifu
" (Sloclap) •
"STRAY
" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) •
"TUNIC
" (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Najlepsza gra mobilna •
"Apex Legends Mobile
" (Lightspeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts) •
"Diablo Immortal
" (Blizzard / NetEase Games) •
"Genshin Impact
"(HoYovese) •
"MARVEL SNAP
" (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse) •
"Tower of Fantasy
" (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)
Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności •
"Apex Legends
" (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts) •
"Destiny 2
" (Bungie) •
"Final Fantasy XIV
" (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix) •
"Fortnite
" (Epic Games) •
"No Man’s Sky
" (Hello Games)
Innowacja w dostępności: •
"As Dusk Falls
" (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios) •
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"Return to Monkey Island
" (Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital) •
"The Last Of Us Part I
" (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"The Quarry
"(Supermassive Games / 2K)
Najlepsza gra VR/AR •
"After the Fall
" (Vertigo Games) •
"Among Us VR" (Schell Games / InnerSloth) •
"BONELAB" (Stress Level Zero) •
"Moss: Book II" (Polyarc) •
"Red Matter 2" (Vertical Robot)
Najlepsza gra akcji •
"Bayonetta 3
" (Platinum Games / Nintendo) •
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
" (Infinity Ward / Activision) •
"Neon White
" (Angel Matrix/Annapurna) •
"Sifu
" (Sloclap) •
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
" (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji •
"A Plague Tale: Requiem
" (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment) •
"God of War Ragnarok
" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"Horizon Forbidden West
" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"STRAY
" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) •
"TUNIC
" (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Najlepsza gra RPG •
"Elden Ring
" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment) •
LIVE A LIVE (historia / Square Enix) •
"Pokémon Legends: Arceus
" (Game Freak / Nintendo / The Pokemon Company) •
"Triangle Strategy
" (Artdink / Square Enix) •
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3
" (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Najlepsza bijatyka: •
"DNF Duel" (Arc System Works / Eighting / Neople / Nexon) •
"JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
" (CyberConnect 2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) •
"The King of Fighters XV" (SNK) •
"MultiVersus
" (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games) •
"Sifu
" (Sloclap)
Najlepsza gra rodzinna •
"Kirby and the Forgotten Land
" (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) •
"LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
" (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games) •
"Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
"(Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft) •
"Nintendo Switch Sports
"(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) •
"Splatoon 3
"(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Najlepsza symulacja / strategia •
"Dune: Spice Wars
" (Shiro Games / Funcom) •
"Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
" (Ubisoft Milan / Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft) •
"Total War: Warhammer III
" (Creative Assembly / SEGA) •
"Two Point Campus
" (Two Point Studios / SEGAA) •
"Victoria 3
" (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)
Najlepsza gra sportowa / wyścigowa •
"F1 22" (Codemasters / EA Sports) •
"FIFA 23
" (EA Vancouver / Romania / EA Sports) •
"NBA 2K23
" (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports) •
"Gran Turismo 7
" (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment) •
"OlliOlli World
" (Roll7 / Private Division)
Najlepsza gra multiplayer •
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
" (Infinity Ward / Activision) •
"MultiVersus
" (Player First Games / WB Games) •
"Overwatch 2
" (Blizzard) •
"Splatoon 3
" (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) •
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
" (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Najlepszy twórca: •
Karl Jacobs •
Ludwig •
Nibellion •
Nobru •
QTCinderella
Najlepszy niezależny debiut •
"Neon White
" (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive) •
"NORCO
" (Geography of Robots / Raw Fury) •
"STRAY
" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) •
"TUNIC
" (TUNIC Team / Finji) •
"Vampire Survivors
" (poncle)
Najlepsza adaptacja • Arcane: League of Legends
(Fortiche / Riot Games / Netflix) • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
(Studio Trigger / CD Projekt RED / Netflix) • The Cuphead Show!
(Studio MDHR / King Features Syndicate / Netflix) • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
(Sega Sammy Group / Paramount Pictures) • Uncharted
(PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures)
Najbardziej wyczekiwane •
"Final Fantasy XVI
" (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix) •
"Hogwarts Legacy
" (Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games) •
"Resident Evil 4
" (Capcom) •
"Starfield
" (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks) •
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
" (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Najlepsza gra Esportowa •
"Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
" (Valve) •
"DOTA 2
" (Valve) •
"League of Legends
" (Riot Games) •
"Rocket League
" (Psyonix / Epic Games) •
"VALORANT
" (Riot Games)
Najlepszy gracz esportowy •
Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends) •
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends) •
Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) •
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) •
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)
Najlepsza drużyna esportowa •
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends) •
FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) •
Gen.G (League of Legends) •
LA Thieves (Call of Duty) •
LOUD (VALORANT)
Najlepszy trener drużyny esportowej •
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) •
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) •
Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT) •
Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) •
Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Najlepsze wydarzenie esportowe •
EVO 2022 •
2022 League of Legends World Championship •
PGL Major Antwerp 2022 •
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational •
VALORANT Champions 2022
A jaka jest Wasza gra roku? Piszcie w komentarzach.