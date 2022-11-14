Strona główna Newsy Filmy Festiwale i nagrody Poznaliśmy nominacje na Game Awards 2022!
Seriale / Festiwale i nagrody / Filmy / Gry / Targi i nagrody

Poznaliśmy nominacje na Game Awards 2022!

autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Poznali%C5%9Bmy+nominacje+na+Game+Awards+2022-148427
Poznaliśmy nominacje na Game Awards 2022!
Czwarty kwartał roku to nie tylko czas wielkich premier - to przede wszystkim moment na podsumowania. Największe z nich, przynajmniej w branży growej, The Game Awards nadchodzi wielkimi krokami. Już 8 grudnia przekonamy się które produkcje wrócą do domu z nagrodami, a które będą musiały obejść się smakiem. W tym roku na czele nominacyjnego peletonu zdecydowanie wysunęło się Sony, ale czy to ich gry faktycznie zbiorą najwięcej statuetek?

The Game Awards 2022 - Nominacje



Gra Roku: 
"A Plague Tale: Requiem"(Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
 "Elden Ring" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
 "God of War Ragnarok" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
 "Horizon Forbidden West" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
 "STRAY" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
 "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" (Monolith Soft ?Nintendo)

Najlepsza reżyseria

"Elden Ring" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
"God of War Ragnarok" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Horizon Forbidden West" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"IMMORTALITY" (Half Mermaid)
"STRAY" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Najlepsza fabuła
"A Plague Tale: Requiem" (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
• "Elden Ring"(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• "God of War Ragnarok" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "Horizon Forbidden West"" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "IMMORTALITY" (Half Mermaid)

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny
• "Elden Ring" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• "God of War Ragnarok" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "Horizon Forbidden West"" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "Scorn" (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
• "STRAY"(BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Najlepsza muzyka
• "A Plague Tale: Requiem" (Olivier Deriviere, Composer)
• "Elden Ring" (Tsukasa Saitoh, Composer)
• "God of War Ragnarok" (Bear McCreary, Composer)
• "Metal: Hellsinger" (Two Feathers, Composer)
• "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" (Yasunori Mitsuda, Composer)

Najlepsze udźwiękowienie
• "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II "(Infinity Ward / Activision)
• "Elden Ring" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• "God of War Ragnarok" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "Gran Turismo 7" (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "Horizon Forbidden West "(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Najlepszy występ aktorski
• Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West")
• Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem")
• Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok")
• Manon Gage (IMMORTALITY")
• Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok")

Nagroda Games for Impact
• "A Memoir Blue" (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• "As Dusk Falls" (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios)
• "Citizen Sleeper" (Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller)
• "Endling: Extinction is Forever" (Herobeat Studios / HandyGames)
• "Hindsight" (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive)
• "I Was a Teenage Exocolonist" (Northway Games / Finji)


Najlepiej rozwijana gra
• "Apex Legends" (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
 "Destiny 2" (Bungie)
 "Final Fantasy XIV" (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
• "Fortnite" (Epic Games)
• "Genshin Impact" (HoYoverse)

Najlepsza gra niezależna
• "Cult of the Lamb" (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
• "Neon White" (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)
• "Sifu" (Sloclap)
• "STRAY" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
• "TUNIC" (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Najlepsza gra mobilna
• "Apex Legends Mobile" (Lightspeed Studios / Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
• "Diablo Immortal" (Blizzard / NetEase Games)
• "Genshin Impact "(HoYovese)
• "MARVEL SNAP" (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)
• "Tower of Fantasy" (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)

Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności
• "Apex Legends" (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
• "Destiny 2" (Bungie)
• "Final Fantasy XIV" (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
• "Fortnite" (Epic Games)
• "No Man’s Sky" (Hello Games)

Innowacja w dostępności:
• "As Dusk Falls" (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios)
• "God of War Ragnarok" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "Return to Monkey Island" (Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital)
• "The Last Of Us Part I" (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "The Quarry "(Supermassive Games / 2K)

Najlepsza gra VR/AR
• "After the Fall" (Vertigo Games)
• "Among Us VR" (Schell Games / InnerSloth)
• "BONELAB" (Stress Level Zero)
• "Moss: Book II" (Polyarc)
• "Red Matter 2" (Vertical Robot)

Najlepsza gra akcji
• "Bayonetta 3" (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
• "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" (Infinity Ward / Activision)
• "Neon White" (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
• "Sifu" (Sloclap)
• "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge" (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji
• "A Plague Tale: Requiem" (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
• "God of War Ragnarok" (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "Horizon Forbidden West" (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "STRAY" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
• "TUNIC" (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Najlepsza gra RPG
• "Elden Ring" (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• LIVE A LIVE (historia / Square Enix)
• "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" (Game Freak / Nintendo / The Pokemon Company)
• "Triangle Strategy" (Artdink / Square Enix)
• "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Najlepsza bijatyka:
• "DNF Duel" (Arc System Works / Eighting / Neople / Nexon)
• "JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R" (CyberConnect 2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
• "The King of Fighters XV" (SNK)
• "MultiVersus" (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)
• "Sifu" (Sloclap)

Najlepsza gra rodzinna
• "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
• "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)
• "Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope "(Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
• "Nintendo Switch Sports "(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
• "Splatoon 3 "(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Najlepsza symulacja / strategia
• "Dune: Spice Wars" (Shiro Games / Funcom)
• "Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope" (Ubisoft Milan / Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
• "Total War: Warhammer III" (Creative Assembly / SEGA)
• "Two Point Campus" (Two Point Studios / SEGAA)
• "Victoria 3" (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)

Najlepsza gra sportowa / wyścigowa
• "F1 22" (Codemasters / EA Sports)
• "FIFA 23" (EA Vancouver / Romania / EA Sports)
• "NBA 2K23" (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
• "Gran Turismo 7" (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• "OlliOlli World" (Roll7 / Private Division)

Najlepsza gra multiplayer
• "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" (Infinity Ward / Activision)
• "MultiVersus" (Player First Games / WB Games)
• "Overwatch 2" (Blizzard)
• "Splatoon 3" (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
• "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge" (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Najlepszy twórca:
• Karl Jacobs
• Ludwig
• Nibellion
• Nobru
• QTCinderella

Najlepszy niezależny debiut
• "Neon White" (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)
• "NORCO" (Geography of Robots / Raw Fury)
• "STRAY" (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
• "TUNIC" (TUNIC Team / Finji)
• "Vampire Survivors" (poncle)

Najlepsza adaptacja
• Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche / Riot Games / Netflix)
• Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger / CD Projekt RED / Netflix)
• The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR / King Features Syndicate / Netflix)
• Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group / Paramount Pictures)
• Uncharted (PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures)

Najbardziej wyczekiwane
• "Final Fantasy XVI" (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)
• "Hogwarts Legacy" (Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)
• "Resident Evil 4" (Capcom)
• "Starfield" (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
• "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Najlepsza gra Esportowa
• "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" (Valve)
• "DOTA 2" (Valve)
• "League of Legends" (Riot Games)
• "Rocket League" (Psyonix / Epic Games)
• "VALORANT" (Riot Games)

Najlepszy gracz esportowy
• Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
• Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
• Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
• Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
• Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)

Najlepsza drużyna esportowa
• DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
• FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
• Gen.G (League of Legends)
• LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
• LOUD (VALORANT)

Najlepszy trener drużyny esportowej
• Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
• Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
• Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
• Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
• Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Najlepsze wydarzenie esportowe
• EVO 2022
• 2022 League of Legends World Championship
• PGL Major Antwerp 2022
• The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
• VALORANT Champions 2022


A jaka jest Wasza gra roku? Piszcie w komentarzach.

powiązane artykuły

Najnowsze Newsy

Filmy

Disney wyrzucił do kosza projekt "Piratów z Karaibów" z Margot Robbie?

27  komentarzy
Gry

"Wiedźmin 3" na PS5 i Xboxach już w grudniu!

1  komentarz
Gry

Krew, pot i łzy na turnieju Pokemon. Ash Ketchum wreszcie zostaje mistrzem!

2  komentarze
Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

MDAG: "Całe to piękno i krew", zdobywca Złotego Lwa, w programie

Filmy Box office

Box Office Świat: Wakanda podbija kina. "Czarna Pantera 2" liderem

19  komentarzy
Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

20. Warszawski Festiwal Filmów o Tematyce Żydowskiej

Festiwale i nagrody Filmy

Znamy zwycięzców 13. American Film Festival

1  komentarz