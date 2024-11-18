Poznaliśmy nominacje do The Game Awards 2024!

Gry / Targi i nagrody

Na oficjalnej stronie The Game Awards opublikowano dziś listę nominacji do tegorocznej edycji nagród. Zwycięzców poznamy już 12 grudnia podczas transmisji online, a już teraz na stronie organizatorów można oddać głos na swoje ulubione tytuły.

Co roku transmisja z gali przyciąga przed ekrany tysiące graczy, a wydawcy chętnie wykorzystują tę okazję, by zapowiadać nowe gry. Czy i tym razem czeka nas ekscytująca noc pełna niespodzianek? Przekonamy się już wkrótce!

Nominowani do nagród The Game Awards 2024



Gra roku:
• “ASTRO BOT
• “Balatro
• “Black Myth: Wukong
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio

Najlepsza reżyseria
• “ASTRO BOT
• “Balatro
• “Black Myth: Wukong
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio

Najlepsza fabuła
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
• “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
• “Silent Hill 2

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny
• “ASTRO BOT
• “Black Myth: Wukong
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
• “Neva

Najlepsza muzyka
• “ASTRO BOT
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
• “Silent Hill 2
• “Stellar Blade

Najlepsze udźwiękowienie
• “ASTRO BOT
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
• “Silent Hill 2

Najlepszy występ aktorski
• Briana White, “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• Hannah Telle, “Life is Strange: Double Exposure
• Humberly González, “Star Wars Outlaws
• Luke Roberts, “Silent Hill 2
• Melina Juergens, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Nagroda Games for Impact
• “Closer the Distance
• “Indika
• “Neva
• “Life is Strange: Double Exposure
• “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
• “Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Najlepiej rozwijana gra
• “Destiny 2
• “Diablo IV
• “Final Fantasy XIV
• “Fortnite
• “Helldivers 2

Najlepsza gra niezależna
• “Animal Well
• “Balatro
• “Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
• “Neva
• “UFO 50

Najlepszy niezależny debiut
• “Animal Well
• “Balatro
• “Manor Lords
• “Pacific Drive
• “The Plucky Squire

Najlepsza gra mobilna
• “AFK Journey
• “Balatro
• “Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
• “Wuthering Waves
• “Zenless Zone Zero

Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności
• “Baldur’s Gate 3
• “Final Fantasy XIV
• “Fortnite
• “Helldivers 2
• “No Man’s Sky

Innowacja w dostępności
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
• “Diablo IV
• “Dragon Age: The Veilguard
• “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
• “Star Wars Outlaws

Najlepsza gra VR/AR
• “Arizona Sunshine Remake
• “Asgard’s Wrath 2”
• “Batman: Arkham Shadow
• “Metal: Hellsinger VR
• “Metro Awakening

Najlepsza gra akcji
• “Black Myth: Wukong
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
• “Helldivers 2
• “Stellar Blade
• “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji
• “ASTRO BOT
• “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
• “Silent Hill 2
• “Star Wars Outlaws
• “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Najlepsza gra RPG
• “Dragon’s Dogma 2
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio

Najlepsza bijatyka
• “Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
• “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising”
• “Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
• “MultiVersus
• “Tekken 8

Najlepsza gra rodzinna
• “ASTRO BOT
• “Princess Peach: Showtime!
• “Super Mario Party Jamboree
• “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
• “The Plucky Squire

Najlepsza symulacja / strategia
• “Age of Mythology: Retold
• “Frostpunk 2
• “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
• “Manor Lords
• “Unicorn Overlord

Najlepsza gra sportowa / wyścigowa
• “F1 24
• “EA Sports FC 25
• “NBA 2K25
• “Top Spin 2K25
• “WWE 2K24

Najlepsza gra multiplayer
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
• “Helldivers 2
• “Super Mario Party Jamboree
• “Tekken 8
• “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Najlepsza adaptacja
• “Arcane
• “Fallout
• “Knuckles
• “Like a Dragon: Yakuza
• “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Najbardziej wyczekiwane
• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
• “Ghost of Yōtei
• “Grand Theft Auto VI
• “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
• “Monster Hunter Wilds

Najlepsza gra esportowa
• “Counter-Strike 2
• “DOTA 2
• “League of Legends
• “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Swoje głosy można oddawać na stronie The Game Awards już teraz.

