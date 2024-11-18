Poznaliśmy nominacje do The Game Awards 2024!

Na oficjalnej stronie The Game Awards opublikowano dziś listę nominacji do tegorocznej edycji nagród. Zwycięzców poznamy już 12 grudnia podczas transmisji online, a już teraz na stronie organizatorów można oddać głos na swoje ulubione tytuły.
Co roku transmisja z gali przyciąga przed ekrany tysiące graczy, a wydawcy chętnie wykorzystują tę okazję, by zapowiadać nowe gry. Czy i tym razem czeka nas ekscytująca noc pełna niespodzianek? Przekonamy się już wkrótce!
Nominowani do nagród The Game Awards 2024 Gra roku:
• “ASTRO BOT
”
• “Balatro
”
• “Black Myth: Wukong
”
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
”
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
”
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
” Najlepsza reżyseria
• “ASTRO BOT
”
• “Balatro
”
• “Black Myth: Wukong
”
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
”
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
”
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
” Najlepsza fabuła
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
”
• “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
”
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
”
• “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
”
• “Silent Hill 2
” Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny
• “ASTRO BOT
”
• “Black Myth: Wukong
”
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
”
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
”
• “Neva
” Najlepsza muzyka
• “ASTRO BOT
”
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
”
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
”
• “Silent Hill 2
”
• “Stellar Blade
” Najlepsze udźwiękowienie
• “ASTRO BOT
”
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
”
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
”
• “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
”
• “Silent Hill 2
” Najlepszy występ aktorski
• Briana White, “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
”
• Hannah Telle, “Life is Strange: Double Exposure
”
• Humberly González, “Star Wars Outlaws
”
• Luke Roberts, “Silent Hill 2
”
• Melina Juergens, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
” Nagroda Games for Impact
• “Closer the Distance
”
• “Indika
”
• “Neva
”
• “Life is Strange: Double Exposure
”
• “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
”
• “Tales of Kenzera: Zau
” Najlepiej rozwijana gra
• “Destiny 2
”
• “Diablo IV
”
• “Final Fantasy XIV
”
• “Fortnite
”
• “Helldivers 2
” Najlepsza gra niezależna
• “Animal Well
”
• “Balatro
”
• “Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
”
• “Neva
”
• “UFO 50
” Najlepszy niezależny debiut
• “Animal Well
”
• “Balatro
”
• “Manor Lords
”
• “Pacific Drive
”
• “The Plucky Squire
” Najlepsza gra mobilna
• “AFK Journey
”
• “Balatro
”
• “Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
”
• “Wuthering Waves
”
• “Zenless Zone Zero
” Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności
• “Baldur’s Gate 3
”
• “Final Fantasy XIV
”
• “Fortnite
”
• “Helldivers 2
”
• “No Man’s Sky
” Innowacja w dostępności
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
”
• “Diablo IV
”
• “Dragon Age: The Veilguard
”
• “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
”
• “Star Wars Outlaws
” Najlepsza gra VR/AR
• “Arizona Sunshine Remake
”
• “Asgard’s Wrath 2”
• “Batman: Arkham Shadow
”
• “Metal: Hellsinger VR
”
• “Metro Awakening
” Najlepsza gra akcji
• “Black Myth: Wukong
”
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
”
• “Helldivers 2
”
• “Stellar Blade
”
• “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
” Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji
• “ASTRO BOT
”
• “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
”
• “Silent Hill 2
”
• “Star Wars Outlaws
”
• “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
” Najlepsza gra RPG
• “Dragon’s Dogma 2
”
• “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
”
• “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
”
• “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
”
• “Metaphor: ReFantazio
” Najlepsza bijatyka
• “Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
”
• “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising”
• “Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
”
• “MultiVersus
”
• “Tekken 8
” Najlepsza gra rodzinna
• “ASTRO BOT
”
• “Princess Peach: Showtime!
”
• “Super Mario Party Jamboree
”
• “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
”
• “The Plucky Squire
” Najlepsza symulacja / strategia
• “Age of Mythology: Retold
”
• “Frostpunk 2
”
• “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
”
• “Manor Lords
”
• “Unicorn Overlord
” Najlepsza gra sportowa / wyścigowa
• “F1 24
”
• “EA Sports FC 25
”
• “NBA 2K25
”
• “Top Spin 2K25
”
• “WWE 2K24
” Najlepsza gra multiplayer
• “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
”
• “Helldivers 2
”
• “Super Mario Party Jamboree
”
• “Tekken 8
”
• “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
” Najlepsza adaptacja
• “Arcane
”
• “Fallout
”
• “Knuckles
”
• “Like a Dragon: Yakuza
”
• “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
” Najbardziej wyczekiwane
• “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
”
• “Ghost of Yōtei
”
• “Grand Theft Auto VI
”
• “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
”
• “Monster Hunter Wilds
” Najlepsza gra esportowa
• “Counter-Strike 2
”
• “DOTA 2
”
• “League of Legends
”
• “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
”
Swoje głosy można oddawać na stronie The Game Awards
już teraz.