Reżyser "Doktora Strange'a" opuszcza rozżalony "Snowpiercera"

Jeśli wierzyć Scottowi Derricksonowi, serialowa wersja "Snowpiercera" (filmu Bonga Joon-Ho z 2013 roku opartego na francuskim komiksie pt. "Le Transperceneige") mogła być jedną z ciekawszych propozycji ostatnich lat. Niestety reżyser "Doktora Strange'a" zaangażowany do nakręcenia pilotażowego odcinka opuścił projekt. Jego zdaniem fantastyczny scenariusz napisany przez Josha Friedmana został wypaczony przez nowego  showrunnera Graeme'a Mansona, który przyszedł na miejsce Friedmana tuż po pilocie. 

Friedman dał dowód swojego żalu z tego powodu w różnych wywiadach. 

Kolejną niezadowoloną osobą z powodu zmian w wizji serialu jest Lexi Alexander, która miała wyreżyserować część odcinków. Ona także poskarżyła się na nowych twórców na Twitterze, wychwalając jednocześnie sposób pracy Derricksona i Friedmana. Posunęła się nawet do tego, że zachęcała wtajemniczone w projekt osoby do nielegalnego udostępnienia w sieci pilota wyreżyserowanego przez Derricksona – tak, by każdy mógł przekonać się, kto w tym sporze ma rację. 

zwiastun "Snowpiercera Bonga Joon-Ho

Póki co nie dowiemy się, jak serialowy "Snowpiercer" mógł wyglądać i czy faktycznie byłby to najlepszy projekt Derricksona, o czym sam zapewniał. Na razie nie wiadomo, kiedy serial będzie gotowy. W głównych rolach występują Daveed Diggs, Annalise Basso, Antonio Cayonne i Jennifer Connelly. Fabuła opowiada o ocalałych w postapokaliptycznym, skutym lodem świecie, dla których jedynym schronieniem jest pędzący pociąg. 


Poniżej oryginalne tweety wszystkich zaangażowanych w sprawę. 






