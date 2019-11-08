    Strona główna Newsy Filmy Inne Boyega nie boi się, że protest może kosztować go karierę
    Boyega nie boi się, że protest może kosztować go karierę

    Boyega nie boi się, że protest może kosztować go karierę
    Znany z nowej trylogii "Gwiezdnych wojen" i "Pacific Rim: Rebelii" John Boyega postanowił wziąć czynny udział w demonstracjach pod szyldem Black Lives Matter, które wybuchły po śmierci George'a Floyda. Aktor ruszył na ulice Londynu z megafonem, dołączył do tłumu protestujących i zadeklarował publicznie, że to dla niego sprawa ważniejsza niż kino.

    Jesteśmy fizyczną reprezentacją naszego wsparcia dla George'a Floyda. Jesteśmy fizyczną reprezentacją naszego wsparcia dla Sandry Bland. Jesteśmy fizyczną reprezentacją naszego wsparcia dla Trayvona Martina. Jesteśmy fizyczną reprezentacją naszego wsparcia dla Stephena Lawrence'a, powiedział aktor w swoim przemówieniu. Zwracam się do was prosto z serca. Nie wiem, czy po tym będę miał jeszcze karierę, ale chrzanić to.

    Sądząc po reakcji środowiska, Boyega może być jednak spokojny o swoją filmową przyszłość. Jego udział w proteście spotkał się z ciepłym przyjęciem. Na Twitterze wsparli go m.in. Cathy Yan, Jordan Peele, J.K. Rowling i Olivia Wilde.





