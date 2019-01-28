FOTO: Ekipa Hobbsa rusza do akcji

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
A lil HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. THE HOBBS BROTHERS. In Samoa we have a word that means everything to us - AIGA - which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Western Samoa where they own and operate Hobbs Customs - a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is Ou te le tau toatasi ae matou te tau faatasi which means, When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND #JoshMauga #CliffCurtis #RomanReigns #JohnTui #BigBrownBaldTattooedMan @hhgarcia41
A lil HOBB & SHAW exclusive. The biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. This sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood - and now we nourish it with yours. E ke oki i le āsō — Today, you die. This film was my honor to produce and will always be much more than a movie to me. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE #sacredground #mana #respect #family @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41