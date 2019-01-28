Filmweb sp. z o.o.
FOTO: Ekipa Hobbsa rusza do akcji

Samoańscy bracia w komplecie! Wciąż nie wiadomo, o co chodzi w filmowanej scenie z "Hobbs & Shaw", wiadomo natomiast, że Dwayne Johnson, Roman Reigns, Cliff Curtis i Josh Mauga zrobią niezłą demolkę. Czekacie?

A lil HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. THE HOBBS BROTHERS. In Samoa we have a word that means everything to us - AIGA - which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Western Samoa where they own and operate Hobbs Customs - a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is Ou te le tau toatasi ae matou te tau faatasi which means, When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND #JoshMauga #CliffCurtis #RomanReigns #JohnTui #BigBrownBaldTattooedMan @hhgarcia41

Film opowie o przygodach rządowego agenta Luke'a Hobbsa (Johnson) oraz zabójcy Deckarda Shawa (Statham). Panowie spotkali się po raz pierwszy w "Szybkich i wściekłych 7" i byli wówczas przeciwnikami. W kolejnej części cyklu zostali sprzymierzeńcami.

Za kamerą stoi David Leitch ("Atomic Blonde", "Deadpool 2"). Premiera 26 lipca 2019 roku.

