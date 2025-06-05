Filmy

"F1: Film" to jazda bez trzymanki? Poznajcie pierwsze opinie

Variety / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Pierwsze+opinie+o+%22F1%3A+Film%22.+Brad+Pitt+dowi%C3%B3z%C5%82-161413
&quot;F1: Film&quot; to jazda bez trzymanki? Poznajcie pierwsze opinie
źródło: Materiały prasowe
"F1: Film" będzie jednym z pierwszych filmów otwierających letni sezon blockbusterów w kinach. Za oceanem odbyły się już pierwsze pokazy prasowe. Sądząc po reakcjach dziennikarzy, produkcja twórców "Top Gun: Maverick" również może zostać hitem. Przeczytajcie opinie o filmie.


Czy "F1: Film" podoba się podoba się pierwszym widzom?




WOW! "F1" to wypełnione akcją, ekscytujące i odważne spojrzenie do świata wyścigów. Dźwięk, muzyka i zdjęcia są bezbłędne. Damson Idris i Brad Pitt są świetni! Jestem całkowicie zauroczona – napisała Jazz Tangcay z Variety.

Kolejny dziennikarz portalu, Clayton Davis nie kryje swojego podekscytowania produkcją. Wskazał, że zdjęcia autorstwa Claudio Mirandy zasługują na Oscara. Bruckheimer i Kosinski znowu tworzą razem wspaniałą rozrywkę. Akademio... w tym przypadku nie oszukajcie znowu Claudio Mirandy. Brad Pitt i Damson Idris świecą najjaśniej, gdy są razem na ekranie. Pędźcie, żeby zobaczyć to w IMAX.

"F1" Josepha Kosinskiego wciska gaz do dechy i nie zwalnia. Wyścigi są epickie, a dźwięk, montaż, zdjęcia, role i muzyka to robota najwyższej klasy. Zdecydowanie czuć podobieństwa do "Top Gun: Maverick", ponieważ ten film też ogląda się jak oldschoolowy letni blockbuster. Ale jazda – stwierdził krytyk Erik Davies.

"F1" jest tak dobre. Ma w sobie adrenalinę, serce, tempo, historię i charakter, które rozwijają ten film w kierunku doskonałości. Mogę sobie tylko wyobrazić, jak bardzo pokochałabym ten seans, gdybym była fanką wyścigów F1!  Może teraz nią jestem? – zastanawiała się współpracująca z The Nerdist i Breakroom Maude Garrett.

Film widzieli już też prawdziwi kierowcy Formuły 1, którzy podzielili się swoimi opiniami. Tutaj możecie przeczytać, co o produkcji myślą Fernando Alonso czy Carlos Sainz.

"F1: Film" pierwotnie miał być produkcją Apple'a. Jednak budżet widowiska rozrósł się do 300 milionów dolarów i Apple postanowił wejść we współpracę z Warner Bros. i zapewnić mu jak najszerszą dystrybucję kinową. Premiera: 25 czerwca.

Zwiastun widowiska "F1: Film"



W "F1: Film" Brad Pitt wciela się w legendę sportów motoryzacyjnych Sonny'ego Hayesa. Daje się na mówić na powrót z emerytury. Ma poprowadzić zmagający się z problemami zespół Formuły 1 i zostać mentorem młodego mistrza kierownicy. Przy okazji dostaje szansę, by raz jeszcze stanąć na szczycie.

Oprócz Brada Pitta w obsadzie znaleźli się: Javier Bardem, Damson Idris i Tobias Menzies. Zdjęcia były kręcone na prawdziwych torach Formuły 1, a kierowcy, którzy naprawdę walczą na nich o zwycięstwo, pojawili się w filmie na drugim planie.

