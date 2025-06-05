"F1: Film" to jazda bez trzymanki? Poznajcie pierwsze opinie

"It's Pearce, down the insideeeee" WOW! @F1Movie is an action-packed thrilling look at the world of F1 racing, with lots of grit. The sound, score and cinematography are flawless. Damson Idris and Brad Pitt are great! Absolutely Obsessedddddd pic.twitter.com/3nrveb8lbT— Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 5, 2025
#F1TheMovie is the Jerry and Joe Show! Bruckheimer and Kosinski really do make audacious entertainment together. Academy...don't do Claudio Miranda dirty again on this one. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris shine brightest when sharing the screen. Race to see this one in IMAX— Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 5, 2025
Joseph Kosinski's #F1TheMovie hits the gas and doesn't stop. The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances and music are all top notch. You definitely feel shades of TOP GUN MAVERICK in that it plays like an old school summer blockbuster. What a ride— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 5, 2025
#F1TheMovie is so freaking good. It has all the adrenaline, heart, pacing, story and character that completely fleshes out this movie into excellence.— Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 5, 2025
I can only imagine how much MORE I would love this movie if I was a fan of F1 racing! Maybe I am now?@F1Movie