XBOX20: Ponad 70 nowych gier we wstecznej kompatybilności

Jakiś czas temu Microsoft ogłosił, że lista gier dostępnych do ogrywania w ramach wstecznej kompatybilności na konsolach Xbox One i Xbox Series X|S jest zamknięta i nie będą do niej dołączać nowe tytuły. Dziś jednak, podczas specjalnej transmisji z okazji 20-lecia marki Xbox dowiedzieliśmy się, że do usługi dołączy 77 gier, których do tej pory nie można było uruchomić na nowych konsolach. Wszystkie gry skorzystają z technologii AutoHDR, a część otrzyma wsparcie dla FPS Boost (zwiększanie liczby klatek na sekundę). Pełną listę nowo dodanych tytułów znajdziecie poniżej.
"50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
"Binary Domain
"Dead or Alive 3
"Dead or Alive 4
"Dead or Alive Ultimate
"F.E.A.R.
"F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
"F.E.A.R. 3
"Manhunt
"Max Payne
"Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
"Max Payne 3
"Mortal Kombat
"Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
"NIER
"Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
"Red Dead Revolver
"Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
"Ridge Racer 6
"Risen
"Risen 2: Dark Waters
"Skate 2
"STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
"STAR WARS Starfighter: Special Edition
"STAR WARS: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
"STAR WARS: The Clone Wars
"TimeSplitters 2
"TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
"Aces of the Galaxy
"Advent Rising
"Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
"Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?"
"Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
"Bankshot Billiards 2
"BCFx"
"Beautiful Katamari
"Cloning Clyde"
"Conan"
"Darwinia+"
"Death by Cube"
"Disney Universe
"Disney’s Chicken Little
"Elements of Destruction"
"F.E.A.R. Files"
"Gladius"
"Gunvalkyrie"
"Islands of Wakfu"
"LEGO The Lord of the Rings
"MINI NINJAS
"MX vs. ATV Alive
"MX vs. ATV Untamed
"Novadrome"
"Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad"
"Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors"
"Otogi: Myth of Demons"
"Outpost Kaloki X"
"Quake Arena Arcade"
"RAW – Realms of Ancient War"
"Rio"
"Rock of Ages
"Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
"Scramble
"Screwjumper!"
"Secret Weapons Over Normandy"
"SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!"
"SpongeBob’s Truth or Square"
"Switchball"
"The First Templar"
"The Outfit"
"Thrillville"
"Thrillville: Off the Rails"
"Time Pilot"
"Toy Story Mania!"
"Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
"Viva Piñata: Party Animals
"Warlords"