XBOX20: Ponad 70 nowych gier we wstecznej kompatybilności

Jakiś czas temu Microsoft ogłosił, że lista gier dostępnych do ogrywania w ramach wstecznej kompatybilności na konsolach Xbox One i Xbox Series X|S jest zamknięta i nie będą do niej dołączać nowe tytuły. Dziś jednak, podczas specjalnej transmisji z okazji 20-lecia marki Xbox dowiedzieliśmy się, że do usługi dołączy 77 gier, których do tej pory nie można było uruchomić na nowych konsolach. Wszystkie gry skorzystają z technologii AutoHDR, a część otrzyma wsparcie dla FPS Boost (zwiększanie liczby klatek na sekundę). Pełną listę nowo dodanych tytułów znajdziecie poniżej."Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?""BCFx""Cloning Clyde""Conan""Darwinia+""Death by Cube""Elements of Destruction""F.E.A.R. Files""Gladius""Gunvalkyrie""Islands of Wakfu""Novadrome""Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad""Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors""Otogi: Myth of Demons""Outpost Kaloki X""Quake Arena Arcade""RAW – Realms of Ancient War""Rio""Scramble"Screwjumper!""Secret Weapons Over Normandy""SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!""SpongeBob’s Truth or Square""Switchball""The First Templar""The Outfit""Thrillville""Thrillville: Off the Rails""Time Pilot""Toy Story Mania!""Warlords"