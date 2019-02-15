Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Hollywood krytykuje decyzję w sprawie Oscarów

We wtorek rozpoczęło się głosowanie, które wyłoni zdobywców Oscarów. Wydarzenie to przyćmiło jednak ogłoszenie przez Akademię decyzji, że cztery statuetki zostaną przyznane w trakcie przerw reklamowych, a zatem widzowie transmisji telewizyjnej tego nie zobaczą na żywo. Większość środowiska niechętnie, ale jednak przyznaje, że być może część nagród powinno być przyznawanych w przerwach reklamowych. Krytykę wzbudził jednak wybór tychże kategorii. Są to bowiem: zdjęcia, montaż, charakteryzacja, krótkometrażowy film aktorski.

Na decyzję Akademii ostro zareagował przewodniczący Amerykańskiego Stowarzyszenia Operatorów Filmowych Kees van Oostrum. Wysłał on do członków grupy list, w którym napisał, że nie można cicho siedzieć w obliczu tej nietrafionej decyzji.

Russell Crowe, Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, Seth Rogen, Alec Baldwin znaleźli się w sporym gronie gwiazd Hollywoodu, którzy dali wyraz swojej frustracji na Twitterze. Oto, co mieli do powiedzenia:
















