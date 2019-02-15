Hollywood krytykuje decyzję w sprawie Oscarów

The Academy is removing cinematography, editing and make up from the televised show?— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) 12 lutego 2019
This is just such a fundamentally stupid decision, Im not even going to be bothered trying to be a smart arse about it.
Its just too fucking dumb for words.
Reposting, revised: I would not presume to suggest what categories should occur during commercials on Oscars night, but, please: Cinematography & Editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are not inherited from a theatrical or literary tradition: they are cinema itself.— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 lutego 2019
In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing.— Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) 12 lutego 2019
What better way to celebrate achievements in film than to not publicly honor the peoples whos job it is to literally film things.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 lutego 2019
To hand out these awards in such a flagrantly dismissive fashion is unconscionable. Cinematography? An afterthought?— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 12 lutego 2019
The Academy keeps sinking lower and lower w these ideas.https://t.co/nOlPUS3trE