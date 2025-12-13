Newsy Filmy To będzie film stulecia? Są reakcje na prolog "Odysei"
W kinach IMAX można właśnie oglądać prolog widowiska "Odyseja" Christophera Nolana. Ci, którzy materiał wideo widzieli, dzielą się swoimi wrażeniami w sieci. Jaki jest ich werdykt?

Wszyscy zachwycają się "Odyseją"



"Odyseja" jest adaptacją tytułowego eposu autorstwa Homera. Utwór powstał w okolicach VIII wieku przed naszą erą. Opowiada historię rozgrywającą się po wojnie trojańskiej. Odyseusz był bohaterem konfliktu, ale po jego zakończeniu nie powrócił od razu do ojczyzny. Błąkając się wraz ze swoją załogą po świecie, przeżył wiele niesamowitych przygód i ścierał się z mitycznymi istotami. Tymczasem w Itace jego żona Penelopa musiała odpierać awanse 108 zalotników przekonanych o śmierci Odyseusza. Z kolei dorastający bez ojca młody Telemach za namową Ateny próbował odnaleźć tułającego się po świecie króla. 


Prolog, który można oglądać w kinach IMAX, zawiera sceny z bitwy o Troję, w tym słynnego konia trojańskiego i wychodzącego z niego Odyseusza, w którego wciela się Matt Damon.

W sieci werdykt jest jednoznaczny - Christopher Nolan stworzył kolejne arcydzieło. Podziw wzbudza rozmach widowiska przywodzący na myśl takie produkcje jak "Lawrence z Arabii" czy "Ben-Hur". Widzowie zachwycają się zdjęcia i muzyką. Dobre słowa padły też pod adresem Matta Damona.

Przykładowe opinie znajdziecie poniżej







"Odyseja" trafi do kin latem przyszłego roku.

