"Peacemaker": Padł ostatni klaps na planie drugiego sezonu serialu DC

Deadline / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/%22Peacemaker%22%3A+Pad%C5%82+ostatni+klaps+na+planie+drugiego+sezonu+serialu+DC-158327
&quot;Peacemaker&quot;: Padł ostatni klaps na planie drugiego sezonu serialu DC
źródło: Materiały prasowe
Nowe uniwersum DC powoli nabiera kształtu. Premiera "Creature Commandos" już w grudniu, "Superman" jest już nakręcony, a właśnie dobiegły końca zdjęcia do drugiego sezonu serialu "Peacemaker". James Gunn pochwalił się ostatnim klapsem na planie produkcji, której gwiazdą jest John Cena.
      

Koniec zdjęć do drugiego sezonu "Peacemakera"



peacemaker-1.jpeg


I to koniec zdjęć do drugiego sezonu "Peacemakera" z naszymi ostatnimi aktorami na placu boju: Steve'em Ageem, Timem Meadowsem, Solem Rodriguezem i Brandonem Stanleyem (oraz naszym operatorem Samem McCurdym, uchwyconym tu chwilę po ostatnim ujęciu), napisał James Gunn w serwisie X.
   
Dziękuję całej obsadzie i ekipie, która sprawiła, że było to wspaniałe doświadczenie. Moja ulga z racji przerwy po dziesięciu miesiącach nieustannych zdjęć jest zrównoważona jedynie przez to, jak bardzo będę za wami wszystkimi tęsknił, dodał Gunn.
    


Kilka dni wcześniej Gunn postował o ostatnim dniu zdjęć Johna Ceny i Jennifer Holland: Oboje dali w tym sezonie świetne występy jako Christopher Smith i Emilia Harcourt. Na dodatek wczorajszy dzień zdjęciowy był jednym z najfajniejszych, jakie miałem kiedykolwiek!



Drugi sezon "Peacemakera" ma zadebiutować w sierpniu 2025.

