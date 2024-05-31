Donald Trump kryminalistą! Hollywood reaguje na wyrok skazujący

34 is now my favorite number.— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024
Today would be a good day for the GOP members to engage in serious self-reflection about their devotion to a convicted felon.#trump #verdict pic.twitter.com/J3QCifz3Lq— Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) May 31, 2024
May 30, 2024
Holy shit https://t.co/hvET54UCk4— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 30, 2024
The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2024
Guilty.— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 30, 2024
Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again. https://t.co/UcFfAU3bv5— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2024