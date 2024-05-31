Strona główna Newsy Filmy Inne Donald Trump kryminalistą! Hollywood reaguje na wyrok skazujący
Donald Trump kryminalistą! Hollywood reaguje na wyrok skazujący

30 maja 2024 roku na zawsze zapisze się w annałach Stanów Zjednoczonych. Donald Trump jest pierwszym w historii tego kraju byłym prezydentem, który został uznany winnym w procesie karnym.

Gwiazda porno pogrążyła prezydenta USA. Jak reaguje Hollywood?



W czwartek ława przysięgłych wydała werdykt w sprawie o fałszowanie dokumentów finansowych przez Donalda Trumpa. Były prezydent USA dokonał tego, by zapłacić gwieździe porno Stormy Daniels za milczenie w sprawie łączących ich relacji.

Trumpowi postawiono 34 zarzuty. Ich listę znajdziecie TUTAJ. Ława przysięgłych uznała, że jest winny ich wszystkich. Aby dojść do takiego werdyktu, ława przysięgłych potrzebowała prawie 10 godzin debatowania.

Sam Donald Trump nie uznaje wyroku i upiera się, że jest niewinny. A jak zareagowało Hollywood?

Wiele gwiazd nie kryje się ze swoją radością. Mark Hamill świętował werdykt gif-em głoszącym "winny". Steve Martin zwrócił się do republikanów, by przemyśleli swoje oddanie osobie, która jest skazanym przestępcą. Stephen King podkreśla, że kandydat republikanów na prezydenta jest kryminalistą. A komik Zack Bornstein przypomina, że Trump jest pierwszym aktorem z filmu "Kevin sam w Nowym Jorku", który został skazany w sprawie kryminalnej.

Poniżej znajdziecie wybrane reakcje Hollywoodu na werdykt w sprawie Donalda Trumpa.













