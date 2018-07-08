Sean Gunn i Dave Bautista stają w obronie Jamesa Gunna

2. Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious.— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) 21 lipca 2018
4. I saw firsthand as he went from worrying about "softening his edge" for a larger audience to realizing that his "edge" wasn't as useful of a tool as he thought it was. That his gift for storytelling was something better.— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) 21 lipca 2018
6. In many respects this change in my brother was reflected in the change that the Guardians go through. I've heard my brother say many times that when Quill rallies the team with "this is our chance to give a shit"--to care--that it's the pep talk he himself needed to hear.— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) 21 lipca 2018
8. This isn't new information, by the way. It's all stuff that James has explained many times in interviews, in more detail and more eloquently. It's not some new spin. It's always been part of the story.— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) 21 lipca 2018
10. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I'm proud of that. Peace.— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) 21 lipca 2018
I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. Hes gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. Hes made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with whats happening to him— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) 21 lipca 2018