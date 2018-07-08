Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Sean Gunn i Dave Bautista stają w obronie Jamesa Gunna

  • Comic Book News, The Wrap, Variety
  • autor: jp
  • Filmy
James Gunn zareagował oficjalnie na zwolnienie go przez Disneya. Tymczasem w obronie reżysera stanęli jego koledzy z planu "Strażników Galaktyki": brat Sean Gunn oraz Dave Bautista

Dave-Bautista-in-Guardians-of-the-Galaxy.jpg


Przypomijmy: 2 dni temu wytwórnia Disneya i Marvel ogłosiły, że kończą współpracę z Gunnem. Przyczyną rozstania są stare wpisy z mediów społecznościowych, w których filmowiec w ryzykowny sposób żartował z pedofilii, gwałtu, AIDS, Holokaustu i zamachów z 11 września. Wszystkie komentarze zostały napisane na długo przed tym, jak Gunn związał się z Marvelem, a jego konto na Twitterze zaczęły śledzić setki tysięcy internautów.

Reżyser ogłosił, że jest pogodzony z krokami podjętymi przez studio: Nieważne ile czasu minęło, rozumiem i akceptuję decyzje, które podjęto. Nawet tyle lat później, biorę pełną odpowiedzialność za to, jak się wówczas zachowywałem. Wszystko, co mogę teraz zrobić, poza wyrażeniem szczerej skruchy, to próba bycia najlepszym człowiekiem, jakim potrafię: pogodzonym, współczującym, zaangażowanym w walkę o równouprawnienie i dużo bardziej rozważnym w kwestii zabierania głosu publicznie oraz szanowania zobowiązań publicznej dyskusji. Do wszystkich osób z mojego środowiska i poza nim - ponownie oferuję szczere przeprosiny.

GettyImages-579455500.jpg
Getty Images © Alberto E. Rodriguez

Brat Gunna, Sean, który w "Strażnikach Galaktyki" odgrywa szopa Rocketa w kostiumie motion capture oraz wciela się w postać Kraglina, zabrał na Twitterze głos w sprawie: Odkąd (James) był mały, miał w sobie chęć (a może było to przeznaczenie) zostania artystą, opowiadania historii (...). Jego próby odnalezienia własnego głosu były miejscami niezgrabne, błędne albo po prostu głupie (...). Odkąd jednak sześć lat temu poświęcił swoje całe życie Strażnikom i Marvelowi, widziałem, jak znajduje ujście dla tego wewnętrznego głosu i jak przestaje być facetem, który wymyślał rzeczy, żeby tylko zaszokować ludzi. Zobaczyłem na własne oczy, jak przechodzi od martwienia się, że "traci pazur" dla szerokiej publiczności, do uświadomienia sobie, że ten "pazur" wcale nie był tak przydatnym narzędziem. Że jego dar opowiadania jest czymś lepszym (...). Pod wieloma względami ta zmiana w moim bracie była odzwierciedlona w postaciach Strażników. Brat mówił mi wielokrotnie, że kiedy Quill strofuje drużynę, że "to ich okazja, by się czymś przejąć", w rzeczywistości była to motywująca przemowa, jakiej sam potrzebował (...). Swoją drogą, te informacje (które wypłynęły) nie są niczym nowym. James tłumaczył się z tego wielokrotnie w wywiadach (...). Mam nadzieję, że fani będą dalej oglądali i doceniali filmy o Strażnikach, nie pomimo faktu, że ich twórca był kiedyś bałwanem, ale właśnie dlatego. W końcu są to opowieści o odkrywaniu swojej najlepszej strony.


 

 

 

 

 


Bautista, odtwórca roli Draxa, napisał z kolei: Będę miał więcej do powiedzenia w tej sprawie, ale na razie powiem tyle: James Gunn to jeden z najbardziej czułych i życzliwych ludzi, jakich spotkałem. Jest serdeczny, miły i bardzo dba o ludzi oraz zwierzęta. Popełnił błędy. Wszyscy kiedyś popełniliśmy. Nie jestem pogodzony z tym, co mu się przytrafiło.
 
 
 

