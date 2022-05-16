Strona główna Newsy Gry Sony ujawnia gry, które trafią do nowego PlayStation Plus
Sony ujawnia gry, które trafią do nowego PlayStation Plus

Sony opublikowało dziś listę gier, które zadebiutują w odświeżonym abonamencie PlayStation Plus już w czerwcu. Usługa będzie dostępna w trzech opcjach - Essential (bazowy PS+, ten który już znamy), Extra (dodatkowa biblioteka gier na wzór Game Passa) oraz Premium (dodatkowe klasyczne gry z PS1, PS2, PS3 w streamingu, remastery oraz wersje próbne nowych gier). Więcej o abonamentach i ich cenach możecie przeczytać w tym newsie

Warto też pochwalić Sony za informację, że jeśli kupiliśmy jakieś gry PS1 lub PSP cyfrowo (na przykład na PS Vicie lub PS3), to będziemy mogli je uruchomić na konsolach PS4 i PS5 bez potrzeby opłacania abonamentu. Poniżej znajdziecie listę ujawnionych dziś gier wraz z informacją o tym, w których abonamentach będą dostępne.


Katalog gier PS4/PS5

Dostępny w abonamentach Extra i Premium


Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Alienation" PS4
"Bloodborne" PS4
"Concrete Genie" PS4
"Days Gone" PS4
"Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition" PS4
"Death Stranding" PS4
"Death Stranding Director’s Cut" PS5
"Demon’s Souls" PS5
"Destruction AllStars" PS5
"Everybody’s Golf" PS4
"Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut" PS4/ PS5
"God of War" PS4
"Gravity Rush 2" PS4
"Gravity Rush Remastered" PS4
"Horizon Zero Dawn" PS4
"Infamous First Light" PS4
"Infamous Second Son" PS4
"Knack" PS4
"LittleBigPlanet 3" PS4
"LocoRoco Remastered" PS4
"LocoRoco 2 Remastered" PS4
"Marvel’s Spider-Man" PS4
"Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales" PS4/PS5
"Matterfall" PS4
"MediEvil" PS4
"Patapon Remastered" PS4
"Patapon 2 Remastered" PS4
"Resogun", PS4
"Returnal" PS5
"Shadow of the Colossus" PS4
"Tearaway Unfolded" PS4
"The Last Guardian" PS4
"The Last of Us Remastered" PS4
"The Last of Us: Left Behind" PS4
"Until Dawn" PS4
"Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection" PS4
"Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End" PS4
"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" PS4
"WipEout Omega Collection" PS4

Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Ashen" PS4
"Assassin’s Creed Valhalla" PS4/PS5
"Celeste" PS4
"Cities: Skylines" PS4
"Control: Ultimate Edition" PS4/PS5
"Dead Cells" PS4
"Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition" PS4
"Hollow Knight" PS4
"Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy" PS4/PS5
"Mortal Kombat 11" PS4/PS5
"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" PS4
"NBA 2K22" PS4/PS5
"Outer Wilds" PS4
"Red Dead Redemption 2" PS4
"Resident Evil" PS4
"Soulcalibur VI" PS4
"The Artful Escape" PS4/PS5
"The Crew 2" PS4


Katalog gier PS1/PSP

Dostępny w abonamencie Premium


Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Ape Escape" PS1
"Hot Shots Golf" PS1
"I.Q. Intelligent Qube" PS1
"Jumping Flash!" PS1
"Syphon Filter" PS1
"Super Stardust Portable" PSP

Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Mr. Driller" PS1
"Tekken 2" PS1
"Worms World Party" PS1
"Worms Armageddon" PS1


Katalog remasterów

Dostępny w abonamencie Premium


Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Ape Escape 2" PS4
"Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits" PS4
"Dark Cloud" PS4
"Dark Cloud 2" PS4
"FantaVision" PS4
"Hot Shots Tennis" PS4
"Jak II" PS4
"Jak 3" PS4
"Jak X: Combat Racing" PS4
"Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy" PS4
"Rogue Galaxy" PS4
"Siren" PS4
"Wild Arms 3" PS4

Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Baja: Edge of Control HD" PS4
"Bioshock Remastered" PS4
"Borderlands The Handsome Collection", PS4
"Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition" PS4
"Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning" PS4
"Lego Harry Potter Collection" PS4


Katalog gier z PS3 (tylko streaming)

Dostępny w abonamencie Premium


Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Crash Commando" PS3
"Demon’s Souls" PS3
"echochrome" PS3
"Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds" PS3
"Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational" PS3
"Ico" PS3
"Infamous" PS3
"Infamous 2" PS3
"Infamous: Festival of Blood" PS3
"LocoRoco Cocoreccho!" PS3
"MotorStorm Apocalypse" PS3
"MotorStorm RC" PS3
"Puppeteer" PS3
"rain" PS3
"Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty" PS3
"Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time" PS3
"Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus" PS3
"Resistance 3" PS3
"Super Stardust HD" PS3
"Tokyo Jungle" PS3
"When Vikings Attack" PS3

Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Asura’s Wrath" PS3
"Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2" PS3
"Devil May Cry HD Collection" PS3
"Enslaved: Odyssey to the West" PS3
"F.E.A.R." PS3
"Lost Planet 2" PS3
"Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2" PS3
"Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare" PS3

