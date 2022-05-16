Sony ujawnia gry, które trafią do nowego PlayStation Plus

Sony opublikowało dziś listę gier, które zadebiutują w odświeżonym abonamencie PlayStation Plus już w czerwcu. Usługa będzie dostępna w trzech opcjach - Essential (bazowy PS+, ten który już znamy), Extra (dodatkowa biblioteka gier na wzór Game Passa) oraz Premium (dodatkowe klasyczne gry z PS1, PS2, PS3 w streamingu, remastery oraz wersje próbne nowych gier). Więcej o abonamentach i ich cenach możecie przeczytać w tym newsie
.
Warto też pochwalić Sony za informację, że jeśli kupiliśmy jakieś gry PS1 lub PSP cyfrowo (na przykład na PS Vicie lub PS3), to będziemy mogli je uruchomić na konsolach PS4 i PS5 bez potrzeby opłacania abonamentu. Poniżej znajdziecie listę ujawnionych dziś gier wraz z informacją o tym, w których abonamentach będą dostępne.
Katalog gier PS4/PS5
Dostępny w abonamentach Extra i Premium
Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Alienation
" PS4
"Bloodborne
" PS4
"Concrete Genie
" PS4
"Days Gone
" PS4
"Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
" PS4
"Death Stranding
" PS4
"Death Stranding Director’s Cut
" PS5
"Demon’s Souls
" PS5
"Destruction AllStars
" PS5
"Everybody’s Golf
" PS4
"Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
" PS4/ PS5
"God of War
" PS4
"Gravity Rush 2
" PS4
"Gravity Rush Remastered
" PS4
"Horizon Zero Dawn
" PS4
"Infamous First Light
" PS4
"Infamous Second Son
" PS4
"Knack
" PS4
"LittleBigPlanet 3
" PS4
"LocoRoco Remastered
" PS4
"LocoRoco 2 Remastered
" PS4
"Marvel’s Spider-Man
" PS4
"Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
" PS4/PS5
"Matterfall
" PS4
"MediEvil
" PS4
"Patapon Remastered
" PS4
"Patapon 2 Remastered
" PS4
"Resogun
", PS4
"Returnal
" PS5
"Shadow of the Colossus
" PS4
"Tearaway Unfolded
" PS4
"The Last Guardian
" PS4
"The Last of Us Remastered
" PS4
"The Last of Us: Left Behind
" PS4
"Until Dawn
" PS4
"Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection" PS4
"Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
" PS4
"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
" PS4
"WipEout Omega Collection" PS4
Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Ashen
" PS4
"Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
" PS4/PS5
"Celeste
" PS4
"Cities: Skylines
" PS4
"Control: Ultimate Edition
" PS4/PS5
"Dead Cells
" PS4
"Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
" PS4
"Hollow Knight
" PS4
"Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
" PS4/PS5
"Mortal Kombat 11
" PS4/PS5
"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
" PS4
"NBA 2K22
" PS4/PS5
"Outer Wilds
" PS4
"Red Dead Redemption 2
" PS4
"Resident Evil
" PS4
"Soulcalibur VI
" PS4
"The Artful Escape
" PS4/PS5
"The Crew 2
" PS4
Katalog gier PS1/PSP
Dostępny w abonamencie Premium
Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Ape Escape
" PS1
"Hot Shots Golf
" PS1
"I.Q. Intelligent Qube
" PS1
"Jumping Flash!
" PS1
"Syphon Filter
" PS1
"Super Stardust Portable
" PSP
Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Mr. Driller
" PS1
"Tekken 2
" PS1
"Worms World Party
" PS1
"Worms Armageddon
" PS1
Katalog remasterów
Dostępny w abonamencie Premium
Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Ape Escape 2
" PS4
"Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
" PS4
"Dark Cloud
" PS4
"Dark Cloud 2
" PS4
"FantaVision
" PS4
"Hot Shots Tennis
" PS4
"Jak II
" PS4
"Jak 3
" PS4
"Jak X: Combat Racing
" PS4
"Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
" PS4
"Rogue Galaxy
" PS4
"Siren
" PS4
"Wild Arms 3
" PS4
Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Baja: Edge of Control HD
" PS4
"Bioshock Remastered" PS4
"Borderlands The Handsome Collection", PS4
"Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
" PS4
"Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
" PS4
"Lego Harry Potter Collection" PS4
Katalog gier z PS3 (tylko streaming)
Dostępny w abonamencie Premium
Gry PlayStation Studios:
"Crash Commando" PS3
"Demon’s Souls
" PS3
"echochrome
" PS3
"Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
" PS3
"Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
" PS3
"Ico
" PS3
"Infamous
" PS3
"Infamous 2
" PS3
"Infamous: Festival of Blood
" PS3
"LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
" PS3
"MotorStorm Apocalypse
" PS3
"MotorStorm RC
" PS3
"Puppeteer
" PS3
"rain
" PS3
"Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
" PS3
"Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
" PS3
"Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
" PS3
"Resistance 3
" PS3
"Super Stardust HD
" PS3
"Tokyo Jungle
" PS3
"When Vikings Attack
" PS3
Gry studiów zewnętrznych:
"Asura’s Wrath
" PS3
"Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
" PS3
"Devil May Cry HD Collection" PS3
"Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
" PS3
"F.E.A.R.
" PS3
"Lost Planet 2
" PS3
"Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
" PS3
"Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
" PS3