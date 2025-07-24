Newsy Filmy Czy "Zniknięcia" straszą? Poznajcie pierwsze opinie o filmie
Czy "Zniknięcia" straszą? Poznajcie pierwsze opinie o filmie

Nowy film Zacha Creggera "Zniknięcia" od pierwszych zapowiedzi wydawał się jednym z najciekawszych horrorów, jakie będą miały premierę w tym roku. Jak te przewidywania mają się do opinii widzów? W USA odbyły się już pierwsze pokazy filmu, którego odbiór pozostaje bardzo pozytywny.

Co widzowie sądzą o filmie "Zniknięcia"?



"Zniknięcia" to po prostu przerażający film, który ugruntowuje pozycję Zacha Creggera jako silnego głosu we współczesnym horrorze i mistrza tajemnicy. Nie pamiętam, kiedy ostatnio jakiś film wywołał u mnie takie dreszcze. Niezwykle dobrze skonstruowany i zrealizowany, z utalentowaną obsadą. Zapnijcie pasy – napisał Matthieu Côté z portalu Horreur Québec.



Członków obsady chwali portal JoBlo. – "Zniknięcia" to kolejny sukces Zacha Creggera. Obsada jest znakomita. Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin – wszyscy błyszczą, ale jeden występ zachwyci fanów. Tajemnica otaczająca ten thriller rozwija się z klasą i autentycznymi momentami grozy.


W opiniach przewijało się też wiele porównań do słynnych filmów, nie tylko z gatunku horroru. Właściciel konta "Juan* – Box Office Expert" ustawił dzieło Creggera w jednym rzędzie z absolutnymi klasykami kina grozy: "Zniknięcia" definiują gatunek, to natychmiastowy klasyk. Śmiem twierdzić, że staje obok "Psychozy", "Lśnienia" i "Egzorcysty". Opowieść Creggera wznosi się na nowe wyżyny, tworząc nowe spojrzenie na to, czym może być i co potrafi horror. To jeden z najlepszych filmów tego roku, a może i najlepszy. Nieziemskie przeżycie!


Piszący dla /Film Chris Evangelista porównuje film od dzieł Quentina Tarantino, Paula Thomasa Andersona czy Roberta Altmana"Zniknięcia" to absolutna rewelacja: przerażający, zabawny film, który w narracji rodem z filmów "Magnolia", "Pulp Fiction" czy "Na skróty" rozpętuje niezapomniany koszmar na przedmieściach. Wielki finał wywołał u mnie chichot z pokręconej radości.


Zach Cregger stworzył arcydzieło grozy i najlepszy film roku, "Zniknięcia"! To "Labirynt" stworzony w stylu "Magnolii" z nutą absurdalnego humoru rodem z filmów Coenów. Absolutnie GENIALNY komentarz na temat postaw i działania instytucji w obliczu skutków zbiorowej tragedii. Niszczycielska sensacja, nasza obsesja na punkcie pytania "dlaczego?", upartość w szukaniu winnych i nadmierne skupianie się na tym, co nieistotne, hamują naszą produktywność i znajdowanie rozwiązań, dzięki którym to, co obiektywnie nienormalne, nie stanie się… normalne. Mrożący krew w żyłach majstersztyk suspensu i narracji z perspektywy, który obnaża społeczeństwo z malejącą empatią, tolerujące nieludzkie czyny – opowiada Griffin Schiller, autor podcastu FilmSpeak.


"Zniknięcia" to równie zawiła opowieść, co debiut Zacha Creggera. Pozwala widzom odkryć jej tajemnicę w zaskakująco zabawny i przerażający sposób. Jest szalona w najlepszym tego słowa znaczeniu i pokazuje, że Zach Cregger nadal jest wizjonerem horroru – stwierdza Rachel Leishman z portalu The Mary Sue.


"Zniknięcia" rządzą. Jeśli szukasz filmu, który trzyma w napięciu od początku do końca i za każdym razem oferuje coś nieoczekiwanego, to jest to – zachwala Perri Nemiroff z portalu Collider.


Co wiemy o filmie "Zniknięcia"?



"Zniknięcia" to wielowątkowa opowieść rozgrywająca się w prowincjonalnym amerykańskim miasteczku. Kiedy wszystkie dzieci z tej samej klasy, poza jednym, tajemniczo przepadają bez wieści tej samej nocy o dokładnie tej samej godzinie, mieszkańcy starają się dowiedzieć, kto lub co stoi za ich zniknięciem.   

W rolach głównych występują: Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher oraz Benedict Wong i Amy Madigan. Reżyserem i scenarzystą filmu jest Zach Cregger, twórca głośnych "Barbarzyńców".

Produkcja trafi do kin 6 sierpnia.

Zwiastun filmu "Zniknięcia"


