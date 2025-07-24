Czy "Zniknięcia" straszą? Poznajcie pierwsze opinie o filmie

WEAPONS is downright terrifying and cements Zach Cregger as a strong voice in modern horror and a master of mystery. I can't recall the last time a movie gave me chills like this one did. Extremely well-structured and executed with a talented cast. Buckle the fuck up. #Weapons pic.twitter.com/9Rdh7Zuplj— Matthieu Côté (Horreur Québec) (@m77oz) July 22, 2025
#Weapons is yet another win for Zach Cregger. The cast is superb. Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin, all shine, but one performance will blow fans away. The mystery surrounding this thriller unfolds with style and genuine moments of terror.— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) July 22, 2025
#Weapons defines a genre, an instant classic. I dare to say alongside Psycho, The Shining, & The Exorcist. Cregger's storytelling reaches new heights, creating a new sense of what horror can be and can do. It's one of the year's best, maybe the best. An otherworldly experience! pic.twitter.com/C1Faya2VLj— Juan* – Box Office Expert (@filmsbyJuan) July 22, 2025
WEAPONS is an absolute blast: a creepy, funny ensemble piece that takes a MAGNOLIA/PULP FICTION/SHORT CUTS storytelling approach to unleash a memorable suburban nightmare. The grand finale had me cackling with twisted glee. #WeaponsMovie pic.twitter.com/n4LzSjxpMl— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 22, 2025
Zach Cregger has crafted a horror masterpiece and the best film of the year with #Weapons! It's Prisoners by way of Magnolia with some of the Coen's absurdist humor. An absolutely BRILLIANT commentary on the attitudes and institutions during the fallout of a communal tragedy. The… pic.twitter.com/TtPksjvGFS— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) July 22, 2025
WEAPONS is just as twisty as Zach Cregger's debut but allows the audience to piece together its mystery in a surprisingly funny and terrifying way. It's bonkers in the best of ways and shows how he continues to be a visionary in horror. pic.twitter.com/OZxcE0mAON— Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 22, 2025
#WEAPONS rules. If you’re looking for a movie that keeps you on your toes from start to finish and delivers the unexpected time and time again, this is it. pic.twitter.com/oW2nsNX4CP— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 22, 2025