FOTO: Henry Cavill pożegnał się z twarzą Geralta z Rivii

Zakończyły się zdjęcia do pierwszego sezonu serialu Netfliksa "Wiedźmin". Z twarzą Geralta z Rivii pożegnał się na Instagramie Henry Cavill.

Informację o zakończeniu zdjęć podała również prowadząca serial Lauren S. Hissrich.

"Wiedźmin" to ekranizacja zbiorów opowiadań oraz powieści fantasy pióra Andrzeja Sapkowskiego. Tytułowy bohater Geralt z Rivii jest zabójcą potworów, który próbuje znaleźć swoje miejsce w świecie pełnym wściekłych bestii i okrutnych ludzi.

Pierwszy sezon "Wiedźmina" składać się będzie z ośmiu odcinków. Jego premiera spodziewana jest przed końcem roku.

