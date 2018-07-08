Filmweb sp. z o.o.
Selma Blair też broni Jamesa Gunna i atakuje Marvela

Echa zwolnienia Jamesa Gunna ze stanowiska reżysera "Strażników Galaktyki Vol. 3" nie cichną. Stanowczo po jego stronie opowiedziała się aktorka Selma Blair. W jednym z tweetów namawia nawet fanów do podpisywania petycji domagającej się zmiany przez Marvel Studios decyzji o jego zwolnieniu.

Blair sama jest ofiarą molestowania seksualnego przez reżysera Jamesa Tobacka. Aktorka podkreśla, że Gunn był jedną z tych osób, które bardzo ją wspierały, kiedy biła się z myślami, czy powinna ujawnić światu swoją historię. Po wywiadzie, którego udzieliła "Vanity Fair", Gunn publicznie ją popierał nazywając bohaterką.

Link do petycji domagającej się ponownego zatrudnienia przez Marvela Jamesa Gunna upublicznił też reżyser Joe Carnahan. Petycja ma już prawie 150 tysięcy podpisów.

Na razie Gunn nie może liczyć na zdecydowanie poparcie Chrisa Pratta. Aktor, którego gwiazda rozbłysła m.in. za sprawą pierwszych "Strażników Galaktyki" na razie na Twitterze podzielił się jedynie cytatem z Biblii:




Przypomnijmy, że Marvel podjął decyzję o pozbyciu się Gunna po atakach na niego skrajnie prawicowych bloggerów, ponieważ ostro krytykuje on Donalda Trumpa. Przypomnieli oni bardzo kontrowersyjne i skrajnie niesmaczne wpisy reżysera sprzed wielu lat. Co jednak istotne, James Gunn już kilka lat temu, jeszcze przed realizacją pierwszych "Strażników Galaktyki" przepraszał za nie. Teraz znów to publicznie zrobił.

