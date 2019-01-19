Złote Maliny 2019: "Rozpruci na śmierć" wśród faworytów

[{"type":"r","id":2019119952,"photoUrl":"https://3.fwcdn.pl/adv/tz/disney/glass/ls/glass-ls.png","title":"Glass (2019)","description":"Bestia budzi się w styczniu","url":"https://www3.smartadserver.com/h/cc?imgid\u003d23222656\u0026tmstp\u003d[timestamp]\u0026tgt\u003d[reference]","year":2017,"cast":"Aktorzy","clickPixel":"","viewPixel":"https://www3.smartadserver.com/imp?imgid\u003d23222656\u0026pgid\u003d726956\u0026tmstp\u003d[timestamp]\u0026tgt\u003d[targeting]","closePixel":"https://www3.smartadserver.com/imp?imgid\u003d23222658\u0026pgid\u003d726956\u0026tmstp\u003d[timestamp]\u0026tgt\u003d[targeting]","label":"reklama","js":"","startDate":"2019-01-19T00:00:02","endDate":"2019-01-20T16:59:59","logoUrl":"https://3.fwcdn.pl/adv/piksel.gif"}]