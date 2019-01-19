Filmweb sp. z o.o.
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Z%C5%82ote+Maliny+2019%3A+%22Rozpruci+na+%C5%9Bmier%C4%87%22+w%C5%9Br%C3%B3d+faworyt%C3%B3w-131523

Złote Maliny 2019: "Rozpruci na śmierć" wśród faworytów

Udostępnij
Jutro poznamy nominacje do Oscarów, więc dziś ogłoszono pretendentów do Złotych Malin. W tym roku nie ma jednego faworyta. Trzy filmy zdobyły po sześć nominacji. Są to: "Rozpruci na śmierć", "Holmes and Watson" i "Gotti". A cztery nominacje zdobyły zaś: "Death of a Nation", "Robin Hood: Początek" i "Winchester. Dom duchów".

The-Happytime-Murders.jpg


Listę nominowanych znajdziecie poniżej. Zwycięzców poznamy 23 lutego.

FILM
"Gotti"
"Rozpruci na śmierć"
"Robin Hood: Początek"
"Holmes and Watson"
"Winchester. Dom duchów"

AKTORKA
Jennifer Garner - "Smak zemsty. Peppermint"
Amber Heard - "London Fields"
Melissa McCarthy - "Rozpruci na śmierć" i "Dusza towarzystwa"
Helen Mirren - "Winchester. Dom duchów"
Amanda Seyfried - "The Clapper"

AKTOR
Johnny Depp - za grę głosem w filmie "Gnomeo i Julia. Tajemnica zaginionych krasnali"
Will Ferrell - "Holmes and Watson"
John Travolta - "Gotti"
Donald Trump - jako on sam w filmach "Death of a Nation" i "Fahrenheit 11/9"
Bruce Willis - "Życzenie śmierci"

AKTOR DRUGOPLANOWY
Jamie Foxx - "Robin Hood. Początek"
Ludacris - za rolę głosem w filmie "Wyszczekani"
Joel McHale - "Rozpruci na śmierć"
John C. Reilly - "Holmes and Watson"
Justice Smith - "Jurassic World: Upadłe królestwo"

AKTORKA DRUGOPLANOWA
Kellyanne Conway - jako ona sama w filmie "Fahrenheit 11/9"
Marcia Gay Harden - "Nowe oblicze Greya"
Kelly Preston - "Gotti"
Jaz Sinclair - "Slender Man"
Melania Trump - jako ona sama w filmie "Fahrenheit 11/9"

EKRANOWE DOPASOWANIE
dowolna para aktorów lub muppetów - "Rozpruci na śmierć"
Johnny Depp i jego niknąca w oczach kariera - "Gnomeo i Julia. Tajemnica zaginionych krasnali"
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly - "Holmes and Watson"
Kelly Preston & John Travolta - "Gotti"
Donald Trump i jego małostkowość - "Death of a Nation" i "Fahrenheit 11/9"

REŻYSERIA
Etan Cohen - "Holmes and Watson"
Kevin Connolly - "Gotti"
James Foley - "Nowe oblicze Greya"
Brian Henson - "Rozpruci na śmierć"
Bracia Spierig - "Winchester. Dom duchów"

PREQUEL, REMAKE, "ZRZYNKA" LUB SEQUEL
"Death of a Nation"
"Życzenie śmierci"
"Holmes and Watson"
"The Meg"
"Robin Hood: Początek"

SCENARIUSZ
"Death of a Nation"
"Nowe oblicze Greya"
"Gotti"
"Rozpruci na śmierć"
"Winchester. Dom duchów"

zobacz też:

Rozpruci na śmierć Rozpruci na śmierć (2018)
Gotti Gotti (2018)
Holmes and Watson Holmes and Watson (2018)
Gotti Gotti (1996)
 HOT SHOTS: Spider-Man powraca!

newsy

zobacz wszystkie

Filmweb magazyn

zobacz wszystkie
Filmy dodaj film | dodaj osobę
Seriale dodaj serial
Gry dodaj grę
Mój Filmweb
Repertuar kin
Program TV
Magazyn
Przejdź do pełnej wersji serwisu Przejdź do wersji mobilnej