Lex Luthor walczy z... na planie "Superman: Man of Tomorrow"

New look at Superman vs Warsuit Lex Luthor on the set of ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’!!!— DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 3, 2026
(via @JJGC0405) pic.twitter.com/1AN0grmyKd
LEX LUTHORRRR— DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 3, 2026
Via @Tristen_Smith12 pic.twitter.com/KOq6W1olm7
Here’s the stunt they’re filming!!— Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 3, 2026
(via Tingle Tingle on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/6i42l3dpEH
Lex is the one flying out the hole pic.twitter.com/vORXZkygIU— ATL HawkWing (@Tristen_Smith12) June 3, 2026
Tonight's 'Man of Tomorrow' shoot/stunt sequence will be a recreation of what we saw yesterday— Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 3, 2026
(@innituzair) pic.twitter.com/MOFp6IOUMN
It’s possible we’re going to see Warsuit Lex in action on the set of ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’— DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 3, 2026
( @Tristen_Smith12) pic.twitter.com/GNcCtKumX9