Newsy Filmy Lex Luthor walczy z... na planie "Superman: Man of Tomorrow"
Filmy

Lex Luthor walczy z... na planie "Superman: Man of Tomorrow"

Comic Book Movie / autor: /
https://www.filmweb.pl/news/Lex+Luthor+walczy+z...+na+planie+%22Superman%3A+Man+of+Tomorrow%22-166917
Lex Luthor walczy z... na planie &quot;Superman: Man of Tomorrow&quot;
źródło: Materiały prasowe
W Atlancie trwają zdjęcia do widowiska "Superman: Man of Tomorrow". Dopiero co James Gunn ujawnił pierwsze oficjalne zdjęcie Lexa Luthora w jego ikonicznej zbroi, a już do sieci wyciekły filmiki z planu, na których możemy zobaczyć tę zbroję w akcji.
   

Dzieje się na planie kontynuacji "Supermana"



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UWAGA! PONIŻSZE ZDJĘCIA I KLIPY MOGĄ ZDRADZAĆ ELEMENTY FABUŁY FILMU "SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW"

Lex Luthor i Superman zawrą w filmie sojusz, kiedy na horyzoncie pojawi się większe zagrożenie – pod postacią złego Brainiaca. Wygląda jednak na to, że zanim do tego dojdzie, panów czeka mała przepychanka między sobą.
    







Do roli Supermana wraca David Corenswet, natomiast Nicholas Hoult ponownie wcieli się w Lexa Luthora. Brainiaca zagra Lars Eidinger. W obsadzie znajdują się również Adria Arjona, Aaron Pierre, Rachel Brosnahan jako Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo jako Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion i Edi Gathegi.
   
Premiera filmu została zaplanowana na 9 lipca 2027 roku. Wcześniej do kin i telewizji trafią inne projekty nowego uniwersum DC - "Supergirl", "Clayface" oraz serial "Lanterns".

"Supergirl" – zwiastun



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