"Harry Potter": TA scena już w pierwszym sezonie serialu? Nowe zdjęcia z planu

The filming of the HARRY POTTER TV series in Lustleigh is being set up for an evening or overnight shoot— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 14, 2025
We only have pictures of the film crew and filming equipment for now
(via: Lewis Clarke) pic.twitter.com/pQ9u93i3jK
DevonLive has shared a first picture of the filming of the HARRY POTTER TV series last night in Lustleigh— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 15, 2025
Some actors appear to be dressed up for Halloween pic.twitter.com/43UpQtAK0f
Better look at the filming of the HARRY POTTER TV series in Lustleigh— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 15, 2025
This is the night when Lord Voldemort k*lls Lily and James Potter in Godric's Hollow, on Halloween night, October 31, 1981
(Credit to William Dax / SWNS) pic.twitter.com/40BC5otJFi
A few more setting in Lustleigh being redecorated to become Godric's Hollow— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 15, 2025
The village church will apparently be used for filming the HARRY POTTER TV series, in addition to a pub, a shop, several streets, and houses
(https://t.co/8xpe278xXx) pic.twitter.com/PHO9oxBcxY