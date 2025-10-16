Newsy Seriale "Harry Potter": TA scena już w pierwszym sezonie serialu? Nowe zdjęcia z planu
"Harry Potter": TA scena już w pierwszym sezonie serialu? Nowe zdjęcia z planu

Do sieci trafiły nowe zdjęcia z planu serialu "Harry Potter". Tym razem zobaczyliśmy kulisy realizacji ważnej sceny z książek J.K. Rowling. Co jednak ciekawe, to moment, który poznaliśmy dopiero w ostatniej części cyklu.
  

Zdjęcia do serialu HBO trwają w Lustleigh w Anglii. Na planie wykreowano wioskę Godric's Hollow, w której mały Harry mieszkał ze swoimi rodzicami, Lily i Jamesem. Halloweenowe kostiumy, jakie widzimy na zdjęciach, potwierdzają, że to scena fatalnego wieczoru, kiedy Voldemort zamordował Potterów. Ten moment został opisany w pełni dopiero w ostatnim tomie cyklu, "Harry Potter i Insygnia Śmierci". Czy oznacza to, że Voldemort pojawi się już w pierwszym sezonie serialu? Oryginalnie w pełnej krasie zobaczyliśmy go przecież dopiero w "Harrym Potterze i Czarze Ognia".
   
Premierę serialu zaplanowano na początek 2027 roku. Liczący 6 odcinków pierwszy sezon będzie oparty na książce J.K. Rowling "Harry Potter i kamień filozoficzny".
  
W tytułowego bohatera wcieli się Dominic McLaughlin. W obsadzie są m.in. Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), Arabella Stanton (Hermiona Granger), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerwa McGonagall) oraz Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape). Stanowisko showrunnerki piastuje Francesca Gardiner. Za kamerą stoi Mark Mylod.
    

