Satelity 2019: "Faworyta" i "Narodziny gwiazdy" liderami

Międzynarodowa Akademia Prasowa ogłosiła w czwartek nominacje do swoich dorocznych nagród. Stawce nominowanych przewodzą "Faworyta" i "Narodziny gwiazdy", które zdobyły po dziewięć nominacji. Osiem Satelitów może zdobyć "Roma". Z kolei po siedem nominacji mają: "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Pierwszy człowiek", "Czarna Pantera" i "Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman".

the-favourite-poster-xl.jpg


Nagrody zostaną wręczone 17 lutego. Listę nominowanych znajdziecie poniżej:

FILM - DUŻA PRODUKCJA
"Czarna Pantera"
"Pierwszy człowiek"
"Dziedzictwo. Hereditary"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Maria, królowa Szkotów"
"Wdowy"

FILM - PRODUKCJA NIEZALEŻNA
"Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman"
"Eighth Grade"
"Pierwszy reformowany"
"Zatrzyj ślady"
"Życie prywatne"
"A Private War"

KOMEDIA LUB MUSICAL
"Bajecznie bogaci Azjaci"
"Faworyta"
"Green Book"
"Mary Poppins powraca"
"Nico, 1988"
"Narodziny gwiazdy"

REŻYSERIA
Bradley Cooper"Narodziny gwiazdy"
Alfonso Cuarón"Roma"
Peter Farrelly"Green Book"
Barry Jenkins"If Beale Street Could Talk"
Yorgos Lanthimos"Faworyta"
Spike Lee"Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman"

SCENARIUSZ ORYGINALNY
"Eighth Grade"
"Roma"
"Faworyta"
"Ciche miejsce"
"Pierwszy reformowany"
"Green Book"

SCENARIUSZ ADAPTOWANY
"Narodziny gwiazdy"
"Zatrzyj ślady"
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Śmierć Stalina"
"Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman"

AKTORKA W FILMIE DRAMATYCZNYM
Yalitza Aparicio"Roma"
Glenn Close"Żona"
Viola Davis"Wdowy"
Nicole Kidman"Destroyer"
Melissa McCarthy "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Rosamund Pike "A Private War"

AKTOR W FILMIE DRAMATYCZNYM
Willem Dafoe "At Eternity's Gate"
Ben Foster"Zatrzyj ślady"
Ryan Gosling"Pierwszy człowiek"
Ethan Hawke"Pierwszy reformowany"
Lucas Hedges"Wymazać siebie"
Robert Redford"Gentleman z rewolwerem"

AKTORKA W KOMEDII LUB MUSICALU
Emily Blunt"Mary Poppins powraca"
Olivia Colman"Faworyta"
Trine Dyrholm"Nico, 1988"
Elsie Fisher"Eighth Grade"
Lady Gaga"Narodziny gwiazdy"
Constance Wu"Bajecznie bogaci Azjaci"

AKTOR W KOMEDII LUB MUSICALU
Bradley Cooper"Narodziny gwiazdy"
Rami Malek"Bohemian Rhapsody"
Lin-Manuel Miranda"Mary Poppins powraca"
Viggo Mortensen"Green Book"
Nick Robinson"Twój Simon"
John David Washington"Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman"

AKTORKA DRUGOPLANOWA
Claire Foy"Pierwszy człowiek"
Nicole Kidman "Wymazać siebie"
Regina King"If Beale Street Could Talk"
Margot Robbie"Maria, królowa Szkotów"
Emma Stone"Faworyta"
Rachel Weisz"Faworyta"

AKTOR DRUGOPLANOWY
Mahershala Ali "Green Book"
Timothée Chalamet "Beautiful Boy"
Russell Crowe"Wymazać siebie"
Adam Driver"Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman"
Sam Elliott "Narodziny gwiazdy"
Richard E. Grant "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

FILM ZAGRANICZNY
"Cukiernik"
"Zimna wojna"
"Winni"
"Nie jestem czarownicą"
"Roma"
"Manbiki Kazoku"

FILM ANIMOWANY LUB HYBRYDOWY
"Iniemamocni 2"
"Wyspa psów"
"Liz to Aoi Tori"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Demolka w internecie"
"Ruben Brandt, kolekcjoner"

DOKUMENT
"Zbrodnia + kara"
"Free Solo"
"Jutro albo pojutrze"
"RBG"
"Bliscy nieznajomi"
"Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

MUZYKA
"Colette"
"Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Bracia Sisters"
"Pierwszy człowiek"
"Wdowy"

PIOSENKA
"Czarna Pantera" - "All The Stars"
"Mary Poppins powraca" - "Can You Imagine That?"
"A Private War" - "Requiem for a Private War"
"Wymazać siebie" - "Revelation"
"Narodziny gwiazdy" - "Shallow"
"Twój Simon" - "Strawberries & Cigarettes"

ZDJĘCIA
"Roma"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Narodziny gwiazdy"
"Faworyta"
"Czarna Pantera"
"Zimna wojna"

EFEKTY SPECJALNE
"Avengers: Wojna bez granic"
"Czarna Pantera"
"Fantastyczne zwierzęta: Zbrodnie Grindelwalda"
"Jurassic World: Upadłe królestwo"
"Rampage. Dzika furia"
"Player One"

MONTAŻ
"Czarne bractwo. BlacKkKlansman"
"Narodziny gwiazdy"
"Pierwszy człowiek"
"Roma"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"Wdowy"

DŹWIĘK
"Czarna Pantera"
"Pierwszy człowiek"
"Mary Poppins powraca"
"Ciche miejsce"
"Roma"
"Narodziny gwiazdy"

SCENOGRAFIA
"Czarna Pantera"
"Fantastyczne zwierzęta: Zbrodnie Grindelwalda"
"Faworyta"
"Pierwszy człowiek"
"Mary Poppins powraca"
"Roma"

KOSTIUMY
"Fantastyczne zwierzęta: Zbrodnie Grindelwalda"
"Narodziny gwiazdy"
"Maria, królowa Szkotów"
"Czarna Pantera"
"Colette"
"Faworyta"

